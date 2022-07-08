ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effective July 8, Masks Required On Bandelier Shuttle Bus

By Los Alamos Reporter
 3 days ago

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced Los Alamos as “High” transmission zone. Passengers will be required to wear a mask to board and...

COVID Cometh – This Time For Me

LARSO Executive Director Bernadette Lauritzen/Courtesy photo. COVID cometh, this time for me. Yes, after 28 months of being overly cautious and outwardly Type A…it got me. Why this melodramatic press release you might ask?. If you don’t know me, I run the two local senior centers, the Betty Ehart...
WHITE ROCK, NM
losalamosreporter.com

NMSP Seek Assistance In Locating Austin Salmon Who Is Considered Missing/Endangered

UPDATE: FAMILY REPORTS AUSTIN SALMON HAS BEEN LOCATED AND IS SAFE. The New Mexico State Police is asking for assistance in locating Austin C. Salmon, 25, a Caucasian male, 6’0” tall, weighing 175 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. Mr. Salmon was last heard from by his family on July 9, around 10:25 a.m., after telling them was going to be traveling from Los Alamos to Albuquerque. However, Salmon did not make it to his destination. He is believed to be traveling in a navy blue 2008-2011 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with black rims, stickers, a camper shell, and a light bar on the front of the vehicle. It is unknown what Salmon was last seen wearing. His whereabouts are not known. Austin C. Salmon is missing and believed to be in danger if not located.
Health
KRQE News 13

Abandoned store brings problems to Albuquerque neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People living near San Pedro and Eastern in Southeast Albuquerque are fed up. They say they’ve complained about an abandoned convenience center time and time again and they’ve gotten no help from the city. Now they’re demanding answers. It was once a convenience store and gas station, but today it’s completely empty. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

About 200 Santa Fe residents dealing with discolored water

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe says about 200 customers are experiencing discolored water. The city says it can happen for a number of reasons, including a water line break and fire hydrant flushing. The utility team is working to pinpoint the cause of the issue and hopes to have it resolved […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

How gas prices have changed in Albuquerque in the last week

(STACKER) – Oil and gas prices are declining as fears of a recession loom large. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, and Brent Crude, the world benchmark, briefly dipped below $100 per barrel this week. Regular gas prices hovered at $4.75 per gallon on July 7, down more than 25 cents in three weeks. Ten states have seen gasoline prices decrease by at least 10 cents per gallon just in the last week.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

City of Santa Fe Investigating Discolored Water, Says It’s Safe to Drink

The City of Santa Fe says it has received approximately five times as many reports as usual over the last few weeks about discolored water—around 200 customers out of its 36,000 accounts. In response, the city has “modified operations to help pinpoint the root cause” of the discolored water, which officials say can be caused by a variety of factors, including hydrant flushing, water line breaks, source water chemistry, oxidizing minerals etc. In the meantime, the city says, the water is safe, even if aesthetically unappealing, as its distribution system “is a closed network of pressurized pipes carrying treated and chlorinated water. We sample water almost continuously where it enters the system and on a regular basis at a number of points throughout the system. That sampling ensures that we know that the water in the system is safe.” To flush your line, the city suggests: Turn on the cold water and let it run for five minutes; If it doesn’t clear, wait 20 minutes and try again (capture and use that flushed water for the plants and garden). If the cloudy water persists, call (505) 955-4333 so the city can send someone to check what’s happening. The city does not have a timeline for resolution of the issue, but will post updates here. “City of Santa Fe Water is working hard to understand and address the issue,” Water Division Director Jesse Roach says in a statement. “We apologize for any inconvenience discolored water has caused you and appreciate your patience as we work toward a solution.”
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Public School Board tables parent’s rights proposal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  The Albuquerque Public School Board is tabling the controversial parent’s rights proposal. This comes after a night of heated debate amongst board members on what parents should be able to be told about if their child confides in an APS staff member. The proposal would give parents the right to access student […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Locker 505 opens new uptown location

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Locker 505 is known for taking gently used clothes and donating them to school kids. But Saturday they were all about something new. They just moved to a new location across from Coronado Center. They held a grand opening event from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and say this new place will […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Forest Service hiring for fall youth program

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest’s Forest Stewards Youth Corps is recruiting young adults interested in a career in wildland fire. It will give participants beginner-level training and on-the-ground experience working on wildfires, prescribed burns, tree planting, and other natural resource projects. The program...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

How an Albuquerque nightclub became a library

*Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include comments from the city ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From a staple for New Mexico nightlife to Albuquerque’s newest library, the transformation from Caravan Nightclub to the International District Library is complete. The project took six years – and here’s how it happened. A stage for Hurricane, Pride, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Drunk driver hits two bicyclists

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say a suspect drunk driver hit two bicyclists in the northwest part of town and then took off around 10:00 a.m. Saturday. Officers say the bicyclists were traveling north of Unser Boulevard when they were hit by a grey Hyundai sedan around the Kimmick Road intersection. One of the cyclists […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Possible bomb threat at Santa Fe residency

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police and the Santa Fe Police Department investigated a possible bomb threat at 2800 Cerrillos Road. There was a shelter in place for the residents and people at Coronado Condominiums, but has since been removed. The departments investigated whether the threat was...
SANTA FE, NM

