Effective July 8, Masks Required On Bandelier Shuttle Bus

The City of Santa Fe says it has received approximately five times as many reports as usual over the last few weeks about discolored water—around 200 customers out of its 36,000 accounts. In response, the city has “modified operations to help pinpoint the root cause” of the discolored water, which officials say can be caused by a variety of factors, including hydrant flushing, water line breaks, source water chemistry, oxidizing minerals etc. In the meantime, the city says, the water is safe, even if aesthetically unappealing, as its distribution system “is a closed network of pressurized pipes carrying treated and chlorinated water. We sample water almost continuously where it enters the system and on a regular basis at a number of points throughout the system. That sampling ensures that we know that the water in the system is safe.” To flush your line, the city suggests: Turn on the cold water and let it run for five minutes; If it doesn’t clear, wait 20 minutes and try again (capture and use that flushed water for the plants and garden). If the cloudy water persists, call (505) 955-4333 so the city can send someone to check what’s happening. The city does not have a timeline for resolution of the issue, but will post updates here. “City of Santa Fe Water is working hard to understand and address the issue,” Water Division Director Jesse Roach says in a statement. “We apologize for any inconvenience discolored water has caused you and appreciate your patience as we work toward a solution.”

SANTA FE, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO