The Insecure actor recently popped the question to longtime girlfriend Randall Bailey during an oceanside fireworks display in Mykonos, Greece, according to Essence. "I said, this is beautiful. It can't be anything better than this," he recalled to the outlet of watching the fireworks by the water. "I said, 'There's a lot of things I want in life, and right now the only thing I want is you. Will you marry me?' She said yes, and then she was like, 'This is f—ing really happening!' I said, 'Yes, the f— it is!'"

