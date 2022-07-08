North Texas Woman Attacked By Shark.

Beautifully single story home situated just minutes to Lake Ray Hubbard. This move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath has been updated and features recently installed wood-look laminate floors throughout with tile in wet areas, fresh interior paint and popcorn ceiling removed. Great floor plan for entertaining family and friends with an open concept kitchen, living and dining area. Enjoy preparing home-cooked meals in the light filled kitchen highlighted by updated stainless steel appliances, gas cook-top and ample counter-top space. The inviting living room has a wall of windows overlooking the private backyard and patio. A wonderful secondary living space is located off the entry and could be used as a study or play space for kids. Make your way to the spacious primary retreat complete with a bright en suite with dual sinks and walk-in closet. Home conveniently located by Lake Ray Hubbard, the 190 George Bush Tollway, Shopping and Restaurants. Welcome home!

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO