ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

North Texas Woman Attacked By Shark.

wbap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami (WBAP/KLIF) – Florida wildlife officials report Lindsay Bruns of Flower Mound was severely bitten by a shark when she...

www.wbap.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Flower Mound Woman Recovering After Shark Attack in Florida

A Flower Mound woman is recovering after surviving a shark attack while on a trip with family, Florida authorities say. Lindsey Bruns, her husband and their two daughters were in the Keys on vacation when the shark attack occurred, family members said. According to a report from the Florida Fish...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
irvingweekly.com

Four Members of an Irving Family are Dead After a Car-Train Collision in Mexico

WFAA 8 News is reporting a car-train collision in Mexico claimed the lives of four family members from Irving. Chris Ahuyon, an Irving car mechanic, is married to Mercedes Borquez Ahuyon. They have four children. On the morning of June 26, Mercedes was on vacation with the kids and her mother Sofia Borquez in Chihuahua, Mexico. It was a trip they'd made many times before.
IRVING, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flower Mound, TX
City
Miami, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Crime & Safety
Miami, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Mound, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Dallas woman Lindsay Bruns survives shark attack in Florida Keys

MIAMI, Fla. (CBSDFW.COM) – Crystal blue waters turned red during a Dallas family's annual trip to the Florida Keys when a shark bit a mother of two. Lindsay Bruns, 35, is recovering following several surgeries at a Miami hospital. Her husband, Luke and two daughters are there and witnessed the June 29 shark attack.
MIAMI, FL
CBS DFW

4-year-old dies after multiple dog bites

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A 4-year-old has died after being bit by a dog. Dallas police responded to an animal attack in the 5600 block of Bluffman Drive on Saturday at about 7:55 a.m. Police said the 4-year-old was bit multiple times by a dog. The child was taken to a...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Water#North Texas#From The Top#Flowers#Florida Wildlife
fox4news.com

4-year-old girl dies after being bitten by dog in Dallas

DALLAS - A 4-year-old girl died after being bitten by a dog multiple times in Dallas Saturday morning. Police said this happened just before 8 a.m., in the 5600 block of Bluffman Drive. Officers were called out to the animal attack and found that a dog bit the child multiple...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Plano Woman to Test Texas Resolve – Fetus or Person?

(PLANO) Brandy Bottone is reported as saying she’s taking her case to court, July 20th. Bottone was driving in the HOV lane of Highway 75 when she was stopped by a police officer and asked where, as required, at least one other passenger was in her vehicle. She suggested her unborn daughter was riding with her. The officer replied by handing her a $275 ticket for violating HOV lane rules.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

TCEQ issues Ozone Action Days for parts of Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued Ozone Action Days for parts of Texas due to unhealthy amounts of ozone in the area. TCEQ says Ozone Action Days will be in effect Sunday for the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, El Paso, and Tyler-Longview areas. All areas except for Dallas-Fort Worth are expected to go back down to moderate levels of ozone for Monday and Tuesday.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Police Asking for Help Tracking Down SUV in Deadly Hit-and-Run

Dallas police are asking for help identifying the vehicle suspected in the deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 71-year-old woman Friday night. In a statement, Dallas police said the SUV was going northbound in the 13400 block of Esperanza Road, near U.S. 75 and Interstate 635 in Far North Dallas, when it struck a pedestrian shortly after 9:30 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Excessive Heat Cancels Outdoor Events in North Texas

North Texas is being hit was some extreme temperatures this week, leading to many events being canceled.Jeremy Bezanger/Unsplash. North Texas is feeling the record-temperature heat, causing organizers of outdoor events to delay or cancel the events because of safety issues. Fox 4 reports that the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning on Thursday, which continued through Saturday. The entire Dallas-Fort Worth area has been scorched by these increased temperatures.
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

Why Fort Worth and North Texas is a hub for autonomous trucking

In a shipping container yard at the Alliance Mobility Innovation Zone, a semi-truck moves around the yard. The steering wheel is turning. The wheels are moving. But there is no driver — at least not inside the truck. Instead, an ITS ConGlobal employee is driving the truck from behind...
FORT WORTH, TX
point2homes.com

7709 Harbor Drive, Rowlett, Dallas County, TX, 75088

Beautifully single story home situated just minutes to Lake Ray Hubbard. This move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath has been updated and features recently installed wood-look laminate floors throughout with tile in wet areas, fresh interior paint and popcorn ceiling removed. Great floor plan for entertaining family and friends with an open concept kitchen, living and dining area. Enjoy preparing home-cooked meals in the light filled kitchen highlighted by updated stainless steel appliances, gas cook-top and ample counter-top space. The inviting living room has a wall of windows overlooking the private backyard and patio. A wonderful secondary living space is located off the entry and could be used as a study or play space for kids. Make your way to the spacious primary retreat complete with a bright en suite with dual sinks and walk-in closet. Home conveniently located by Lake Ray Hubbard, the 190 George Bush Tollway, Shopping and Restaurants. Welcome home!
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
crazyfamilyadventure.com

Top 7 Amazing Indoor Water Park Texas You’ll Want To Check Out!

Looking for an incredible indoor water park Texas vacation? You’ve come to the right place! This article will discuss the top 7 indoor water parks in Texas – the Lone Star State. We’ll provide info on why we think they’re the best, who each one might be ideal for, what you will find there, and how to plan a trip to each one.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy