ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

UCF Player Profile: CB Justin Hodges

By Andrew Johnson
Inside The Knights
Inside The Knights
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uPNxy_0gYqRDHx00

The UCF Knights will enter the 2022 season with plenty of depth in the secondary with a combination of physically gifted athletes and versatile playmakers. This Knight defender simply embodies those characteristics and is developing into a promising defensive back.

Justin Hodges

Size: 6’2”, 175 pounds

Position: Cornerback/Nickel

Year: Junior

Motivated

The following Twitter post provides insight into Hodges' mindset entering the 2022 college football season.

Statistics

Hodges has 11 total starts during his two years at UCF. As a sophomore, he appeared and started the final 10 games of the season, finishing second on the team with seven pass breakups. Hodges was continuously disruptive and began to establish a field presence, totaling 35 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one interception in 2021.

Disruptive Plays

Hodges’ frame gives him an advantage. Being 6’2” and having long arms provides the ability to fend off blocks, as well as have a greater chance to reach the football when defending pass while in coverage.

Hodges is also an excellent athlete that uses his ball hawk skills to create pass breakups and interceptions. He exhibits body discipline and shifty hips which helps him become valuable in man and zone coverage schemes.

To be a premiere defensive back, players must display good instincts and be fundamentally sound to be useful in various football situations. Hodges plays with exceptional mental awareness to be a consistent defender. Hodges actually finished third in coverage snaps played among American Athletic Conference cornerbacks without allowing a touchdown last season (373).

2022 Role

UCF has depth at cornerback and safety. That will allow Hodges to move around not only in his assignment, but literally what position(s) he lines up at during a specific game.

Hodges impacts the depth chart in multiple ways because of his experience and talent. He can help whenever another player is out with injury or just needs a breather. He's also capable of handling bigger or smaller receivers, further aiding the idea that he can line up in the slot or at a traditional cornerback position.

In 2022, look for him to line up at cornerback, nickel and possibly even safety if needed. He’s earned that right with his overall football IQ and experience.

Further, Hodges doesn't only excel in pass coverages but also finds ways into the backfield. He recorded two sacks last season that came during critical third and fourth down plays, so look for UCF Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams to use Hodges as an occasional blitzer this fall as well.

Final Thoughts

The UCF Knights coaching staff will have the luxury of multiple experienced defensive backs that can be moved around the field when needed. Hodges is a major component from that group and should have an excellent 2022 season.

Follow UCF Knights coverage at Inside The Knights on Facebook, @UCF_FanNation on Twitter, and ucf_insidetheknights on Instagram.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside The Knights

How Will UCF Utilize LB TJ Bullard This Season?

The UCF Knights will be hitting the practice fields in just over three weeks. Among the scholarship players will be 14 high school prospects signed by Head Coach Gus Malzahn and the UCF staff, one of which is quite unique. Finding players that can cover in space while also being...
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

How Sweaty is Orlando? Sweatiest City in America Named

For many people around the country, summer means not just heat but worse — sweat. And since the matchmaking experts at MyDatingAdviser.com love the heat, they have compiled a ranking of the sweatiest cities in America by comparing the 200 largest metro areas. Not all hot places are created...
ORLANDO, FL
BoardingArea

Florida’s Brightline Train Swaps Disney For Universal

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
Orlando, FL
Sports
Off Our Couch

A Monster "Fritter" Found In Ocoee, Florida At Damn Good Or DG Doughnuts

Monster Sized Apple Fritter At DG DonutsNat/Off Our Couch. While traveling and filming food reviews all over, I have seen some unique restaurants, received impeccable service, and enjoyed some phenomenal meals. I have to say that rarely am I in total disbelief at what I’m looking at and trying to figure out how just how the heck will I eat it. So I ask is there ever a time when there could be too much of a good thing? My answer is…
OCOEE, FL
click orlando

Michigan-based gourmet hot dog spot coming to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Michigan restaurant that has been feeding gourmet hot dogs to hungry Yoopers is now getting ready to open its first Florida location in Orlando. Dusty’s Gourmet Dog House is opening up inside the Marketplace at Avalon Park, according to a news release. [ADD YOUR...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#American Football#College Football#Ucf Player Profile#Cornerback Nickel Year#Disruptive Plays Hodges
fox35orlando.com

Dog attack at Orlando home leaves 2 hospitalized, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people were taken to a hospital after being attacked by a dog Sunday morning at an Orlando home, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said it received a dangerous animal complaint shortly after 10:30 a.m., and when a deputy arrived to the home on Duskin Avenue off S. Tampa Avenue, the dog was actively attacking a man.
ORLANDO, FL
The Associated Press

Trulieve Opening Apopka, FL Medical Marijuana Dispensary

New dispensary expands patient access to medical cannabis; grand opening specials available. TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in Apopka, Florida. Located at 2121 W Orange Blossom Trail, the Apopka dispensary opens at 9am on Saturday, July 9, 2022, with ongoing regular hours of 9am - 9pm from Monday through Saturday and 10am - 8pm on Sunday.
APOPKA, FL
edibleorlando.com

Fun Food Events for July 9-15

The new Summer issue of Edible Orlando is showing up all over Central Florida this week, but you can also read and enjoy every page right now in our free digital edition. This issue’s theme is “Families + Food” – showcasing the incredible family-owned businesses that are the backbone of Orlando’s food community. That’s everything from New Smyrna Beach’s Indian River Oyster Company to Stasio’s Italian Deli in Orlando’s Milk District. (Good eyes if you spotted Stasio’s sandwich with broccoli rabe at the top of the page.)
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

How Competitive is Orlando’s Rental Market?

Cities across the U.S. are buzzing with renting activity, and some are facing high competition among apartment-dwellers looking for a new place to call home, including here in Orlando. In fact, Orlando is the country’s 3rd most competitive rental market, thanks to its high rental renewal rates and low apartment availability, according to a recent RentCafe report.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
lakemarylife.com

Lake Brantley High Turns 50

In 1969, the Seminole County School Board knew it needed to build schools and build them in a hurry – especially in the southern part of the county. The original plan was for an elementary, middle, and high school to be built adjacent to each other, to create an educational plaza of sorts, on Sand Lake Road in Altamonte Springs. Ten million dollars was earmarked to build the schools we would eventually know as Forest City Elementary, Teague Middle, and Lake Brantley High.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Mostly dry start to another warm weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are starting off the weekend mostly dry and muggy with wake-up temperatures setting out from the low 80s. Through the afternoon temperatures will soar back into the low-to-mid 90s with a light south breeze in place. [TRENDING: Cocoa Beach commissioners approve proposal for 6-story tall...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

When is the next launch from Florida?

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - If you're thinking of heading out to Florida's Space Coast to watch a rocket launch this summer, here's what's planned for the month of July, according to SpaceLaunchSchedule.com. Keep in mind that these launch dates are tentative and schedules are subject to change due to technical...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
TheStreet

Universal Gives Disney After-Hours Competition With a Huge Event

Evenings in Orlando have added hours for entertainment. Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report has Disney After Hours. These later hours allow for guests to spend an extra three hours in the theme parks with an additional entrance fee and smaller crowds. Guests spend less time in lines, and the added entertainment is the perfect end to a fun filled day.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside The Knights

Inside The Knights

Orlando, FL
868
Followers
734
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCF athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/ucf

Comments / 0

Community Policy