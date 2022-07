Livingston County motorists and other commuters can expect to encounter more ramp and lane closures associated with the I-96 Flex Route project. The Michigan Department of Transportation is continuing with work on the Wixom Road bridge over I-96. As of Monday, Wixom Road is reduced to one lane in each direction over I-96. Various ramp closures and detours have also been put in place. MDOT advises the southbound Wixom Road ramp to eastbound I-96 is closed, the westbound I-96 ramp to southbound Wixom Road is closed, and the northbound Wixom Road ramp to westbound I-96 is also closed.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO