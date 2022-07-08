ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Barrington, MA

Man Pinned Under Truck Rescued By Great Barrington Fire Dept.

By Tom Conklin
WNAW
WNAW
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A person needed to be rescued after becoming pinned underneath a large dump truck after it had overturned in Great Barrington on Wednesday. According to a media release, the Great Barrington Fire Department, Great Barrington Police, and Southern Berkshire Ambulance were dispatched at around 10:30 AM Wednesday for a report of...

