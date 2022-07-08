ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Roadways Reopen Following House Fire In North OKC

By News 9
news9.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwest 23rd and North Western Avenue have reopened...

www.news9.com



 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

news9.com

Vehicle Involved In NW OKC Rollover Accident

A vehicle was involved in a rollover accident Monday afternoon. The accident happened at the intersection of North Santa Fe Avenue and West Memorial Road. It is not yet known if there were injuries sustained in the accident. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Man Shot In Leg In Early-Morning Shooting In NW Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City police responded to the scene of an early-morning shooting Monday on the city's northwest side. According to police, the victim was shot in the leg. Authorities said the man was transported to the hospital and is expected to be OK. No suspect information is available at this time.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Southside OKC Residents, Businesses Affected By Water Line Break

People in parts of south Oklahoma City are without water Wednesday morning due to a water line break, according to the Oklahoma City Utilities Department. City crews said they are working to fix a line coming from Lake Stanley Draper. The outage is currently impacting parts of the city south...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Traffic
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
news9.com

City Of Norman Encourages Residents To Voluntarily Conserve Water

Norman city officials said Tuesday that it is asking residents to voluntarily conduct "water conservation methods." The city cited the efforts due to a water pump replacement at Lake Thunderbird, which is expected to take place July 18. If residents have that ends in an even number, officials suggest watering...
NORMAN, OK
news9.com

Wednesday At 10: Broken Trust: The Victim Fund

﻿People opened their hearts and their wallets to the Oklahoma City bombing victims but 27 years later, a chunk of that money sits in a private trust. Why survivors say they still struggle to access those funds, in Wednesday’s 10pm newscast.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Country Music Star Reba McEntire To Perform This Fall In OKC

A fall concert has been announced for country music legend and Oklahoma native Reba McEntire in Oklahoma City. McEntire will take the stage Saturday, October 15 at Paycom Center in downtown Oklahoma City. She will be joined by Canadian country singer Terri Clark. Arena officials said tickets will go on...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK



