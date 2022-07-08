ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

BFAIR’s Summer Kick Off Festival Brought the Heat

By BusinessWest Staff
 3 days ago

NORTH ADAMS — Last month, BFAIR staged its First Annual Summer Kick-Off Festival, which that raised more than $31,000. With support from 34 sponsors and 28 in-kind donations from local businesses, the agency able to offer a fun-filled day full of the musical...

iBerkshires.com

North Adams Beach Party Returns After 2-Year Absence

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Eagle Street Beach Party is returning after a two-year hiatus on Saturday, July 16, weather permitting with the rain date scheduled for Saturday, July 23. The annual beach party has endured many trials and tribulations over the years but has become a local favorite...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
businesswest.com

9th Annual Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival Expands to Two Days

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival will this year be staged over two days, August 12 and 13, with a broad mix of music, arts activities, talks on arts, culture, and social justice, local pop-up craft, food and beverages. The internationally heralded festival is the city’s premier...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NYS Music

Happy Hour Heroes: Moe Play Better Than The Dead in Albany Free-For-All

Making the most of an unfortunate and potentially volatile situation, a free moe. concert at the Empire State Plaza in Albany was music to the ears of disappointed Deadheads and plenty of moe.rons on Wednesday, July 6. With many fans already on the road when late afternoon news broke that Dead and Company had suddenly cancelled their show at SPAC, live music lovers didn’t have to look very far to find their fix.
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Kripalu CEO says yoga center will expand Berkshire resident discount program as part of 50th anniversary inclusion efforts

This year, the Stockbridge, Massachusetts health and yoga retreat Kripalu is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Originally founded in Sumneytown, Pennsylvania in 1972, the center eventually relocated to its current Berkshire location in 1983. In 2020, under the strain of the pandemic, Kripalu closed its doors and let go of 450 staffers. With new CEO Robert Mulhall, it reopened to guests and rehired hundreds of employees in the summer of 2021. Now, Mulhall tells WAMC that Kripalu is both reimagining its mission and attempting to make the center more inclusive as it reaches the key milestone.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Massachusetts Society
theberkshireedge.com

The Springs Motel gives a funky nod to the ’60s

New Ashford — Lindsey Kurowski is no stranger to the Berkshires; in fact, she grew up in Cheshire, worked at Jiminy Peak, and graduated from Hoosac Valley Regional High School. As serendipity would have it, she’s also no stranger to The Springs Motel—where the hospitality entrepreneur and TV show host celebrated her 13th birthday dinner, calling the former restaurant “the fanciest—and funkiest—place [she’d] ever been.” Two decades and countless hours of sweat equity later, Kurowski owns the iconic motel and is welcoming guests to the recently renovated, retro-inspired digs on Route 7 that are now open.
CHESHIRE, MA
informnny.com

Stewart’s Shops celebrating 101 years of making ice cream

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Stewart’s Shops is celebrating its 101st anniversary this year and is highlighting the history of the company in honor of its birthday. The company reminded customers that their ice cream originally started as Dake’s Delicious Ice Cream in 1921. According to the company, the Dake brothers grew up on a dairy farm near Middle Grove, New York. They realized there was a market for ice cream after selling 4,000 gallons of ice cream in their first year.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
WNAW

That Time I Walked Right By Claire Danes When She Was in the Berkshires

Berkshire County has become quite the cultural mecca and many people including celebrities want a piece of the action. From time to time there are celebrity sightings in Berkshire County whether it's Elizabeth Banks coming home and enjoying ice cream at one of her favorite Pittsfield ice cream spots, or Weird Al Yankovic poking fun at a Williamstown crosswalk, or the busiest drummer in the business, Kenny Aronoff coming home to Stockbridge to put on a performance at Monument Mountain Regional High School or the Mahaiwe Performing Arts or just to visit his friends and classmates from Monument. There's no doubt that celebrities love taking part in everything the Berkshires have to offer.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WBEC AM

WATCH: Beautiful Owl Takes a Bath in Western Massachusetts (VIDEO)

I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
jambands

Dave Matthews Band Bust Out “Pay for What You Get” at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Photo Credit: Sanjay Suchak — On Friday night, Dave Matthews Band kicked off a two-night stand at the historic Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. The ensemble’s stand on July 8 marked their 41st performance at the fabled outdoor amphitheater, which was met with a fitting start when the troupe began the show with “#41” off their 1996 LP,Crash. Night two was met with other memorable moments, including a bust out of “Pay for What You Get.”
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WIBX 950

Fishing Will be More Difficult on One Saratoga County Lake

If you want to take out a kayak or go fishing in Saratoga County, be aware that one popular pier and launch site is closed this summer. The Town of Ballston was forced to close down the public walkway and fishing pier suffered severe damage over the winter, deeming the structure unsafe. The Town posted a statement on their official website:
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNAW

What Does an E8 Code Mean on a Window Air Conditioning Unit?

One thing visitors and residents of the Berkshires love is the beautiful summer weather that our county has to offer. However, as is the classic case with Berkshire County, it can beautiful one minute and then be pouring rain the next minute. Plus, you never know what it's going to be like heat-wise. I remember a couple of summers back, one of my window air conditioning units kicked the bucket. Berkshire County had some consistent hot days in a three or four-day period and I was scrambling to buy a unit. I looked in stores throughout Pittsfield, North Adams, Lee, Adams, and Great Barrington. After a little waiting and sweating, I was finally able to track one down at a store in Pittsfield. I figured, heck, I'll buy a replacement and a backup seeing that there seemed to be a scarcity factor at that time.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Saratogian

Dollhouse & Co. opens in Malta

MALTA, N.Y. — On Friday, Alyssa Houle and Kaitlyn Beck celebrated the grand opening of their new hair salon in Malta. To mark the grand opening of the Malta location of Dollhouse & Co., Houle and Beck hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening event at Dollhouse & Co. located at 1105 Ellsworth Boulevard in the town of Malta. Friends and family of Houle and Beck as well as various leaders from across the Capital Region, all gathered at Dollhouse & Co. to celebrate and congratulate Houle and Beck.
MALTA, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

City of Hudson Fire Department has busy Thursday night

HUDSON – The volunteers of the Hudson Fire Department had a busy Thursday night with a structure fire in their city, were on standby for a fire in the Greenport Fire District, and responded to a structure fire in Catskill. While still on the scene of their fire, members...
HUDSON, NY

