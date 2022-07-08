ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Police Identify Boy Who Died in Water Accident at Camp Dearborn

whmi.com
 4 days ago

After gathering additional information, police now have a more complete picture of what happened in a tragic accident Wed. at Camp Dearborn near Milford. State Police 1st Lt. Michael Shaw says it appears to have been a...

abc12.com

4 dead from suspected murder-suicide in Northern Michigan

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police found four people dead from a suspected murder-suicide at a residence in Roscommon County early Sunday. The sheriff's office responded to a home in Roscommon Township around 3:30 a.m. and met two people who found the bodies inside. All four died of gunshot wounds.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
WXYZ

Man stabs wife, fires shots at police officers in Harper Woods

WXYZ — Update: Michigan State Police say it appears there was a domestic dispute between husband and wife. The suspect reportedly stabbed his wife. We're told she was able to exit the home. Her condition has not been released. The suspect is still barricaded inside the home on Kenosha...
HARPER WOODS, MI
MLive

Fire rips through Pittsfield Township apartment complex

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Several Pittsfield Township residents were displaced from their homes after a fire broke out at their apartment complex Monday afternoon. Multiple fire crews responded at about 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 11, to the Hamptons of Cloverlane Apartments in Pittsfield Township between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WNEM

Cash reward offered for information on deadly double shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators are asking for your help solving a double homicide in Flint. On Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 about 3:30 p.m., Thomas Christopher Biggs, 34, and Heather Ann Bonner, 46, were found shot to death in a home in the 1300 block of Forest Hill Avenue on the city’s north side.
FLINT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Police: Girl, 14, Dies in Downtown Detroit Apartment After Gun Fires Accidentally

Detroit Police are investigating the fatally shooting of a 14-year-old girl in a downtown Detroit apartment where teens gathered early Sunday. Police said the girl was shot inside the apartment in the 100 block of Riverfront Drive around 4 a.m. after one of the teenage boys allegedly fired accidentally, Fox reports. The boys fled, the station adds.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Driver Killed In Crash On I-696 After Losing Control Of Motorcycle

(CBS DETROIT) – A driver was killed in a crash on I-696 after losing control and being ejected from the motorcycle, according to Michigan State Police. The incident happened on July 9, at about 10 p.m. on eastbound I-696 near Inkster Road in Farmington Hills. Police say the motorcyclist was driving at an excessive speed when they lost control and were ejected from the vehicle, landing in the ditch. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The freeway was closed as police investigated the situation. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
WNEM

Building fire in Flint Township

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Township and Swartz Creek Fire Departments responded to a building fire in Flint Township. The call came in around 3:18 a.m. Monday morning, for a KFC on Corunna Rd. Fire was seen shooting through the roof. The fire was put out quickly, with most...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP: Man In Custody After Stealing Vehicle, Possessing Concealed Weapons In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police reported a man is in custody after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle and possessing concealed weapons. Pistols recovered by MSP after suspect fled police in a black Dodge Durango. | Credit: Michigan State Police At about 10:05 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, the suspect was in a black Dodge Durango when he fled Detroit police officers and was entering Detroit freeways. MSP say troopers attempted to stop the suspect, but he fled, and the pursuit continued for over 30 minutes. According to police, the suspect drove through Wayne County, Oakland County, and he also fled from Southfield officers...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Community reacts after 2 children shot in Detroit on Sunday

It was a busy Sunday for the Detroit Police Department after two children were victimized in separate shootings, one of which was fatal. “That’s wild,” said Christopher Felder, who lives nearby. “That’s a whole bunch, all of this in one day.”. The first incident involved a...
DETROIT, MI

