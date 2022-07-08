Police Identify Boy Who Died in Water Accident at Camp Dearborn

(CBS DETROIT) – A driver was killed in a crash on I-696 after losing control and being ejected from the motorcycle, according to Michigan State Police. The incident happened on July 9, at about 10 p.m. on eastbound I-696 near Inkster Road in Farmington Hills. Police say the motorcyclist was driving at an excessive speed when they lost control and were ejected from the vehicle, landing in the ditch. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The freeway was closed as police investigated the situation. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO