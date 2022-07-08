Police Identify Boy Who Died in Water Accident at Camp Dearborn

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police reported a man is in custody after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle and possessing concealed weapons.
Pistols recovered by MSP after suspect fled police in a black Dodge Durango. | Credit: Michigan State Police
At about 10:05 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, the suspect was in a black Dodge Durango when he fled Detroit police officers and was entering Detroit freeways.
MSP say troopers attempted to stop the suspect, but he fled, and the pursuit continued for over 30 minutes.
According to police, the suspect drove through Wayne County, Oakland County, and he also fled from Southfield officers...
