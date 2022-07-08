ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Draco semi-automatic used in fatal ambush of Detroit cop: 'It's there to do carnage'

By Alan Stamm
deadlinedetroit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEhmani Mack Davis was firing a Draco pistol with a 30-round magazine when he fatally shot a Detroit Police officer in the neck Wednesday night, the department's chief says. The semi-automatic weapon that killed Loren Courts, a 40-year-old married father of two, is imported from Romania by a Florida dealer and...

www.deadlinedetroit.com

Comments / 25

vern
4d ago

I am a gun owner. And as a gun owner I see no need or reason for this type of firearm to be sold to the public.

Reply(3)
8
SNORE A.B.E.
4d ago

a gun is a gun is a gun. more people have been killed by .22's than any other gun in America. y'all need to stop.

Reply
6
Karl Preiss
4d ago

This particular weapon is a pistol not an assault weapon it is registered the same way a pistol is And it is not fully automatic

Reply(4)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
deadlinedetroit.com

Protesters target Eight Mile shop that legally sold gun in Detroit cop slaying

At least two dozen Detroit activists, city councilmembers and a neighborhood police liason on Tuesday called for gun reform outside the Eastpointe shop where the Draco used to kill DPD Officer Loren Courts was sold legally. Though authorities say the 26-year-old purchaser went on to illegally sell the weapon to...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
State
Florida State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Stolen car driver tries to run down Detroit police officer

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer was almost run down by a stolen car suspect at a gas station Tuesday afternoon. Undercover officers were in the area of Plymouth and Wyoming and noticed two stolen car outside a Sunoco gas station. A marked DPD cruiser showed up, the officer confronted one of the drivers when the attack occurred.
DETROIT, MI
WZZM 13

Man charged with buying gun used to kill Detroit officer

DETROIT — A 26-year-old man was charged Sunday with buying a firearm that police say a 19-year-old later used to fatally shoot a Detroit police officer last week. U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said the Detroit man is charged with making a false statement in the acquisition of the firearm. He appeared in federal court Sunday and is being held until a detention hearing on Tuesday, according to a news release from prosecutors. It was unclear Sunday if the man has a defense attorney who could comment on his behalf.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man shot and killed outside Detroit party store in ambush attack

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man in his 40s was fatally shot in an ambush outside a Detroit party store Monday afternoon. The shooting happened at about 2:40 p.m. in the 19300 block of W. Warren, just east of Evergreen. Detroit police say the incident doesn't appear random and stems...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikhail Kalashnikov
Person
Tom Berry
13abc.com

Witnesses: Black SUV used in deadly shooting on Lockwood

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - New information about a deadly shooting that killed a St. Francis student and left a Bowsher high school student fighting for his life has surfaced. Police are looking for a black SUV that the suspects were riding in. After the shooting occurred, many neighbors rushed to...
TOLEDO, OH
Lootpress

Michigan Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Gun Crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Michigan man was sentenced today to three years and five months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents and statements made in court, on October 17, 2021,...
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Detroit Police#Guns#Romanian#Soviet#Latin
thecentersquare.com

Ann Arbor police officer retires over 'mob mentality;' police enforcement tumbles

(The Center Square) – An officer from the City of Ann Arbor Police Department retired early due to the “political climate.”. Eric Ronewicz, who serves on the executive board of the Police Officers Association of Michigan, sent an email to his superiors on July 3, 2020, saying officers have received no “clear guidance” on how to handle potentially violent situations. Ronewicz's resignation over the political climate came as statistics show Ann Arbor police have seen a large drop in police enforcement, including physical arrests, parking violations, and traffic violations.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Car hijacked from Wayne State University staff member; suspects arrested

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man and a woman were arrested after hijacking the car of a Wayne State University staff member on Friday, July 8. WSUPD said at around 6 p.m. the 22-year-old staff member was sitting in her car in lot 75 when a man and a woman opened the car's back doors and got in.
WAYNE, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Seek Suspect After Fatal Detroit Shooting In Broad Daylight Caught On Video

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect after video footage captured a fatal shooting that happened on a Detroit sidewalk in broad daylight. The incident happened at about 2:40 p.m. on July 11 in the 19300 block of W. Warren. 🟢FATAL SHOOTING🟢Where: 19300 block of W. WarrenWhen: 7/11 around 2:40PMWe're looking for a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting caught on Project Green Light cameras. A man in his 40s was killed. Anyone with info is asked to call 313-596-2260 or 1-800-Speak-Up. pic.twitter.com/AqM2XPlEjr — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) July 11, 2022 Police are looking for the suspect after the fatal shooting was caught on Project Green Light cameras. According to police, a 40-year-old male victim was killed. Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-Speak-Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Army
CBS Detroit

MSP: Man In Custody After Stealing Vehicle, Possessing Concealed Weapons In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police reported a man is in custody after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle and possessing concealed weapons. Pistols recovered by MSP after suspect fled police in a black Dodge Durango. | Credit: Michigan State Police At about 10:05 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, the suspect was in a black Dodge Durango when he fled Detroit police officers and was entering Detroit freeways. MSP say troopers attempted to stop the suspect, but he fled, and the pursuit continued for over 30 minutes. According to police, the suspect drove through Wayne County, Oakland County, and he also fled from Southfield officers...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy