The Draco semi-automatic used in fatal ambush of Detroit cop: 'It's there to do carnage'

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect after video footage captured a fatal shooting that happened on a Detroit sidewalk in broad daylight. The incident happened at about 2:40 p.m. on July 11 in the 19300 block of W. Warren. 🟢FATAL SHOOTING🟢Where: 19300 block of W. WarrenWhen: 7/11 around 2:40PMWe're looking for a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting caught on Project Green Light cameras. A man in his 40s was killed. Anyone with info is asked to call 313-596-2260 or 1-800-Speak-Up. pic.twitter.com/AqM2XPlEjr — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) July 11, 2022 Police are looking for the suspect after the fatal shooting was caught on Project Green Light cameras. According to police, a 40-year-old male victim was killed. Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-Speak-Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO