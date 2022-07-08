ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

PCSO’s killer ‘should never see the light of day again’, court told

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oQIqY_0gYqOqoD00

The son of murdered PCSO Julia James has said her “sick, twisted” killer “should never see the light of day again”.

The 53-year-old was ambushed by Callum Wheeler, 22, in Ackholt Wood, near her home in Snowdown, Kent, as she walked her dog on the afternoon of April 27 last year.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan QC said she was subjected to a “brutal and fatal attack” with a large metal bar as she fell to the ground while fleeing her attacker, adding: “This was a murder involving sexual conduct.”

Wheeler was seen roaming around the countryside with the weapon the day before he killed Mrs James, who was off duty, walking her dog, a Jack Russell called Toby.

He was carried into the Canterbury Crown Court dock on Friday, wearing handcuffs, by staff from Broadmoor high security psychiatric hospital, in Berkshire, where he has been held, to be sentenced after he was found guilty of murder in May.

Wheeler sat with his head bowed as his victim’s family, including her husband Paul James, daughter Bethan Coles and son Patrick Davis, read their emotional victim impact statements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ftFsX_0gYqOqoD00
Callum Wheeler (Kent Police/PA) (PA Media)

Mr Davis said his mother’s life had been taken because of a “sick, twisted individual’s strange desires”.

He said: “He should never see the light of day again.

“Why should he?

“My mum only wanted to walk her dog but had her life ended by this disgusting creature.

“I will not refer to him as a human being.”

He and Mrs James’ daughter told how their mother’s murder has given them a “life sentence”.

“I have struggled to find the right words to describe how it has devastated my life and the lives of my family,” she said.

“My life has changed beyond measure.

“To lose my own parent, the woman I loved the most in the world is truly awful.

“To know how she was brutally attacked in broad daylight having run for her life is horrific.

“It haunts me every day of my life.”

Mrs James’ widower repeatedly broke down in tears as he told how “my life was finally complete when I married my soulmate”.

“My hopes and dreams were taken,” he said when his wife was murdered.

“I actually felt I died too.”

Wheeler will be sentenced by Mr Justice Wall later on Friday.

He was described by the prosecutor as a “highly sexualised” prolific user of internet pornography, who had searched for words including “raped” just two days before the attack.

She said Wheeler planned to target a lone woman and was “lying in wait in bushes” for “highly respected PCSO” Mrs James, who made a “desperate attempt to run away”.

Data from her Apple watch showed that her heart rate and walking pace spiked at the point it is believed she spotted Wheeler in the woodland, and changed her route home in a bid to escape.

She suffered “catastrophic injuries”, described by a pathologist as the worst he had ever seen, when Wheeler inflicted “multiple blows to her head” with a railway jack, a tool used to lift train tracks, Ms Morgan said.

She explained said DNA found on the breast area of Mrs James’ white top indicated touching that “must have been sexual in nature”.

Wheeler had no connection to his victim but prosecutors said he targeted her when she became vulnerable because she was not close to any other dog walkers.

When arrested, he told police “sometimes I do things that I cannot control” and while in custody said “you can’t go into the woods and expect to be safe”.

He also said that if he was released he would return to the woodland to rape and kill women, and that Mrs James had deserved to die.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Doctors say boy in life-support fight is ‘unresponsive’ and will not recover

A 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute after suffering brain damage three months ago is “unresponsive” and will not recover, a barrister representing hospital bosses has told a High Court judge. Martin Westgate QC told Mr Justice Hayden on Monday that Archie Battersbee suffered...
HEALTH
newschain

Treating boy with brain damage will only delay the inevitable, say doctors

Doctors think that continuing to treat a 12-year-old boy who suffered a “devastating” brain injury three months ago will only “delay the inevitable”, a barrister representing hospital bosses has told a High Court judge. Martin Westgate QC told Mr Justice Hayden on Monday that Archie Battersbee...
HEALTH
newschain

Oprah Winfrey’s father Vernon dies aged 89

US TV star Oprah Winfrey’s father, Vernon Winfrey, has died at the age of 89. The presenter confirmed the news in an Instagram post that her father died in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday. “Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honour of witnessing the man responsible...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing son tells court she ‘should have died instead’

A mother accused of torturing her son to death alongside her partner sobbed as she told a court she “should have died instead of him”. Sebastian Kalinowski died last August of an infection caused by “untreated complications of multiple rib fractures”, which prosecutors say came after weeks of “cruel assaults and abuse” at the hands of his mother and stepfather.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Of Day#Murder#Police#Violent Crime
BBC

Julia James: Callum Wheeler jailed for life for PCSO murder

An "angry, violent" and "strange man" who murdered police community support officer Julia James while she walked her dog has been jailed for life. Callum Wheeler beat Mrs James to death with a metal bar after "ambushing" her near her Kent home in April 2021. Her son described Wheeler, 22,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
buckinghamshirelive.com

Dad booted ball so hard into toddler's face he thought he'd killed him

A dad 'almost killed' his own son by accidentally booting a football at the toddler's face so hard it launched him through the air onto their brick driveway - joking it's 'put him off the sport for life'. Nick Ballinger was enjoying a kickabout against his front gate when he tried to hit the ball over two-year-old Quade Ballinger's head with almost disastrous consequences.
FOOTBALL
Daily Mail

Police hunt three rapists who attacked a young woman as she walked through green in late-night attack

A major police hunt for three rapists is underway tonight after a young woman was attacked as she walked through local gardens. The three men ambushed and raped the victim as she walked through the grass area between Nutfield Road and Battlebridge Lane, known as Crossways Rest Gardens, in Merstham, Surrey, between 10.50pm and 11.45pm on Thursday night.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jail for Bristol man, 45, who raped 19-year-old student

A man found guilty of raping a student has been jailed for almost seven years. Mohsen Gheibi, 48, of Stapleton Road in Easton, Bristol, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court for the attack which happened in the city in May 2019. The 19-year-old victim, who cannot be named for legal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dea-John Reid: CCTV shows boy, 14, 'hunted down' before killing

The mother of a black teenage boy who was stabbed to death says she did not get justice when his killer was convicted of manslaughter and not murder. Dea-John Reid, 14, died in Kingstanding, Birmingham, in May 2021. CCTV played during the trial in March shows him being chased by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mother, 32, and stepfather, 38, are charged with murdering her 10-month-old baby boy who was found critically injured at home

A mother and stepfather have been charged with the murder of her ten-month-old baby boy who died in a Derbyshire home. Mother Gemma Barton, 32, and her partner Craig Crouch, 38, are accused of killing the child who was discovered in a critically ill state at 7.15am on December 30, 2020 by East Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Police get school boys to wear 'terrorist' hoods as they take them to prom

Police officers led a group of teenage boys wearing terrorist-style hoods into their school prom as a joke.Footage shared by West Midlands Police captures four boys from Lode Heath School in Solihull being frog-marched out of a riot van in front of parents and pupils.All four lads are seen with hoods placed over their heads and their hands on the shoulders of the person in front while three officers guide them out of the police vehicle.The boys were then paraded in front of parents and pupils before having their hoods removed.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Boris Johnson loyalist shouts 'wait and see' at protesters outside Downing StreetDozens of migrants attempt to climb the fence on border between Morocco and SpainPolice release Luiz Inacio Da Silvaneto interview footage following guilty verdict
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy