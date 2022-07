BOSTON — Massachusetts lawmakers on Thursday announced an economic relief plan that will create a fund to provide one-time rebates of $250 for income eligible taxpayers. “Whether it is the rising price of gas, groceries, or summer clothes for kids, the Massachusetts Legislature has heard loud and clear that increased costs due to inflation have cut into family budgets. That is why we are proud to announce that the Massachusetts Legislature will act to establish the Taxpayer Energy and Economic Relief Fund, through which economic relief rebates for individuals and families will be issued,” Speaker of the House Ronald J. Mariano, Senate President Karen E. Spilka, House Ways & Means Chair Aaron Michlewitz, and Senate Ways & Means Chair Michael J. Rodrigues said in a joint statement.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO