ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Overwatch players think that Junker Queen’s model doesn’t suit her Tank status

By Hope Bellingham
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

Several Overwatch fans think that Junker Queen’s model needs a few adjustments as her appearance doesn’t suit her Tank status.

As highlighted in a post on the Overwatch subreddit , some fans have a few minor complaints about Junker Queen’s character model. The topic came about after one fan took it upon themselves to alter the character’s proportions to make her look more "like a Tank", a role within the FPS game that requires players to be on the front line during battle.

It isn’t hard to see what changes have been made to Junker Queen by the Overwatch fan, mainly the character’s waist, hips, shoulders, and legs have all been widened which makes her look much stronger when compared to the original model. Her arms have also been slightly extended, as someone in the comments of the post pointed out : "She has T-rex arms."

i_fixed_junker_queen_to_look_like_a_tank_how_she from r/Overwatch

Edits aside, the post has started a conversation among Overwatch players about flaws in the character’s design. Many fans have pointed out that despite her role within the game, Junker Queen’s model is "really wrong for a Tank." Others have elaborated on this by also saying that the character is "too thin" and, again, "very misleading for a Tank."

Others have been more specific with their criticism, for example, another player has explained that Junker Queen’s model lacks contrast and that because of this: "It feels like her entire model has a slight shadow in-game." The comment continues, "I’ll see her walking through in bright sunlight and it’s really difficult to make out the colors on her body, leaving her to appear as a 2D silhouette of a general female figure."

Continuing on from this point, many others in the comments said that they often mistake Junker Queen for fellow Overwatch characters Sojourn, Pharah, or Ashe in the heat of the moment due to the character struggling to stand out.

One thing that does make Junker Queen stand out though is the fact that she’s officially 7 feet tall . A fact that we fear will result in the same chaos we had when Resident Evil Village introduced the internet to Lady Dimitrescu last year.

Want to try out playing as Junker Queen now? Find out how what we thought about the character with our Overwatch 2 beta Junker Queen impressions .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tank
Person
Ashe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Fps
GamesRadar

Ubisoft confirms four delisted Steam games aren't coming back

Splinter Cell and Prince of Persia titles are among the four games with new delisting notices. Update: Ubisoft has confirmed all four games are being "decommissioned" in September. “We don’t take the decision to retire services for older Ubisoft games lightly, and our teams are currently assessing all available options...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Overwatch
GamesRadar

How to get Mass Effect Legendary Edition free for Amazon Prime Day

To get the Mass Effect Legendary Edition for free, players simply need Amazon Prime and an internet connection. As part of the Prime Day annual event, Amazon is giving away numerous games for free to anybody with a Prime membership, including the aforementioned Mass Effect Legendary Edition and numerous others - the actual process for claiming them can be a little obscure. Fortunately we'll explain how to get Mass Effect LE for free on Amazon below, as well as the limitations and requirements for doing so.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Don't expect a director's cut of Thor: Love and Thunder – Taika Waititi thinks they "suck"

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi isn't a fan of director's cuts, so don't expect to see a longer version of the Thorquel anytime soon. "I’ve been thinking about director’s cuts," Waititi told NME when asked if he was aware of calls to release the "Waititi Cut" of his latest Marvel movie. "I watch director’s cuts of a lot of other directors. They suck. Director’s cuts are not good. Directors need to be controlled sometimes and if I was to say, 'Ah you wanna watch my director’s cut? It’s four and a half hours long!' It’s not good at four and a half hours. There’s a lot of cup-of-tea breaks in there, you don’t even have to pause it."
MOVIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy