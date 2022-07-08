COA hosts Teddy Bear Picnic

Each year, the St. Joseph County Commission on Aging hosts a Teddy Bear Picnic. Members bring a stuffed animal that is then donated to Victim Services of St. Joseph County.

COA members from across the county attended the event on Wednesday, July 6. Close to 50 stuffed animals were collected.

The members then enjoyed lunch and Bingo. Originally scheduled to be held at Sand Lake County Park, the picnic was moved to the Rivers Enrichment Center due to the inclement weather.

Betty Persons of Burr Oak donated a quilt she made to be raffled off to one of the participants. Quilt winner was Mary Malsch of Three Rivers.