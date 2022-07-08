ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Urban Knoxville: Downtown-area businesses cycle (in these two cases, literally)

By Ryan Wilusz, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vHUoz_0gYqNx1V00

Squeeze into some leather chaps, grab yourself a helmet and let that wallet chain hang because this week's newsletter is about to be a wild ride.

I'm Ryan Wilusz, downtown reporter and urban explorer, bringing you a weekend dose of Scruffy City news and happenings.

While stepping inside Time Warp Tea Room was like traveling back to yesteryear, true time travel does not exist – an unfortunate reality for anyone who never stepped foot inside the Happy Holler business.

After 20 years, the tea room is now closed, leaving 250 members of the Time Warp Vintage Motorcycle Club without its namesake home. Visual journalist Calvin Mattheis and I stopped by for the last motorcycle meetup to document what made this place and its people so special.

Calvin also stepped back into a co-host role on this week's episode of "The Scruffy Stuff," which examined how Kern's Bakery Food Hal l will be different than Marble City Market once it finally opens.

ICYMI: I took an exclusive VR tour of Kern's and wrote about the experience. But now, back to the bikes.

South Knoxville residents love to pedal around the Urban Wilderness. But the other kind of bikers are flocking to Sevier Avenue, where The Lad N Lass Motorcycle Company and Danger Company have set up after moving out of Old North Knox.

The latter is not a biker bar, but rather a punk rock music venue and retail shop. Don't worry ... the business plans on hosting other types of music, too.

Other downtown-area businesses are cycling, though not so literally.

The people behind Kaizen are bringing Red Panda Grocery to what used to be HenHoc, an Old City butcher shop and deli that left its 123 S. Central St. space in April.

The transition is the highlight of this week's mailbag, which also explores the future of an iconic South Knoxville sign, the status of a damaged downtown "relic" and the purpose of those people dressed in neon green.

In other news, intern Keenan Thomas has reported a downtown coffee shop and barber shop are opening on West Magnolia Avenue.

Live like a local

Eat local: Real Good Kitchen, a shared commercial kitchen at 2004 E. Magnolia Ave., is hosting a "dinner market pop-up" with Two Bikes from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday. Seven new members of the kitchen will be selling food, with free bicycle repair by Two Bikes and live music by Shayla McDaniel.

Watch local: "Summer Movie Magic" is happening all weekend long at the Tennessee Theatre, with "Almost Famous" on Friday, "Dirty Dancing" on Saturday and "Space Jam" on Sunday. The Friday and Saturday shows start at 8 p.m., follow by the Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults or $8 for children and seniors . Plus, a behind-the-scenes tour of the Tennessee Theatre will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday for $40.

Scream local: This movie event deserves its own section, as Ijams Nature Center is gearing up for "Terror in the Woods " on Saturday after a two-year hiatus. Bring a blanket or chair to comfortably enjoy "Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives" and "Never Hike Alone: The Ghost Gut" under the stars. Just $15 will give you access to the double feature, haunted trail and photo opportunity with Jason Voorhees.

Listen Local: The aforementioned Danger Company will be hosting its first event in the new South Knoxville location Sunday, with Barnyard Stompers headlining a night of southern rock and "dirty blues." Tickets are $10.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Urban Knoxville: Downtown-area businesses cycle (in these two cases, literally)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insideofknoxville.com

Downtown Knoxville Ten Day Planner (7/10-7/19/2022)

If you want your event included, please make a Facebook event, invite me (Alan Sims – you’ll have to friend me) and it will be included. I need enough lead time that the list can be put together the Wednesday before you want your event included. If you’d...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

People in Hamblen Co. celebrate state's decision to keep Panther Creek State Park pool open

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group of people in Hamblen County are celebrating state lawmakers' decision to not shut down the public pool at Panther Creek State Park. Tennessee lawmakers had originally announced last November they had decided to close public pools at 11 different state parks. Regarding the one at Panther Creek State Park, they said the reasoning behind it was the pool's age, a decline in visitors, nearby lake-swimming opportunities, and its proximity to a public splash pad.
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Smoky Mountains Guns and Ammo opens Knoxville location

Smoky Mountain Guns & Ammo opens facility in Knoxville. Smoky Mountains Guns and Ammo opens Knoxville location. Community remembers fallen Claiborne County firefighter. VFL Todd Kelly Jr. football camp grows the game for …. VFL Todd Kelly Jr. football camp grows the game for …. Christmas in July at Maryville’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

8 great East Tennessee staycations to help your pockets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - AAA is reporting more Tennessee families are choosing one-day getaways amid high gas, hotel and food prices. “Your trip is becoming more expensive for accommodations to simply just going out and seeing things,” Tennessee AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper said. East Tennesseans can visit the Ijams...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Business
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
WATE

Christmas in July at Maryville's million dollar thrift store

It's Christmas in July through July 16 at the Blount County Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Maryville. Christmas in July at Maryville’s million dollar thrift …. Community remembers fallen Claiborne County firefighter. One Knox clinches South Central Division title. VFL Todd Kelly Jr. football camp grows the game for...
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Colonial Pipeline ruptures in Loudon Co, cleanup underway

A family sued the Williamson County School Board Friday, challenging the board’s adoption of a curriculum that the group claims violate Tennessee law prohibiting the teaching of Critical Race Theory and Common Core. Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker hosts meet and greet with very loyal Vol fans. VFL Todd Kelly...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Shop#Punk Rock Music#Commercial Kitchen#Urban Explorer#Time Travel#Bakery Food Hal L#The Urban Wilderness
WBIR

Horse Haven rescues four malnourished horses from Sevier County

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Horse Haven recently rescued four horses from Sevier County. They're getting acquainted with their new stalls in Lenoir City. However, they are facing some serious health challenges. The nonprofit said it is focused on getting them healthy and into a safe home. "Usually in the...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Assisted living facility hosting Christmas in July, collecting items for seniors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An assisted living facility in Knoxville is hosting a Christmas in July event and asking the community to donate items for senior citizens in need. Morning Pointe of Knoxville has partnered with Business Professionals Against Alzheimer’s/Alzheimer’s TN group and Home Instead to host the event, bringing the holiday spirit to the residents in July.
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Big changes to Knoxville bus services

Using public transportation in Knoxville is about to get harder after the City’s bus system was forced to cut services Thursday due to a shortage of workers. Several Knoxville Area Transit (KAT) bus routes were slashed altogether while many others will operate less frequently and cease earlier in the day.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
newstalk987.com

More Reports Of An Invasive Worm Species Found In Knoxville

TVA is reporting an invasive worm species in the Knoxville Area. Officials said they have received reports of hammerhead flatworms in Knoxville and the Norris area. The flatworms are not native to the US, have no predators, and thrive in hot, humid environments. Jack Muncy with TVA said the flatworms...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Two injured in crash on Tellico Lake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are injured after two personal water crafts collided at Tellico Lake according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency. The accident occurred near Clubhouse Point. Both individuals were taken to the UT Medical Center. The TWRA is investigating what led up to the crash.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Terror in the Woods postponed due to rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a two-year hiatus, the Terror in the Woods event was rescheduled to return to the Ijams Nature Center Friday, July 15. The center is located at 2915 Island Home Avenue. Those in attendance will be in for a spook as the Ijams Nature Center and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy