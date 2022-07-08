Urban Knoxville: Downtown-area businesses cycle (in these two cases, literally)

Squeeze into some leather chaps, grab yourself a helmet and let that wallet chain hang because this week's newsletter is about to be a wild ride.

I'm Ryan Wilusz, downtown reporter and urban explorer, bringing you a weekend dose of Scruffy City news and happenings.

While stepping inside Time Warp Tea Room was like traveling back to yesteryear, true time travel does not exist – an unfortunate reality for anyone who never stepped foot inside the Happy Holler business.

After 20 years, the tea room is now closed, leaving 250 members of the Time Warp Vintage Motorcycle Club without its namesake home. Visual journalist Calvin Mattheis and I stopped by for the last motorcycle meetup to document what made this place and its people so special.

Calvin also stepped back into a co-host role on this week's episode of "The Scruffy Stuff," which examined how Kern's Bakery Food Hal l will be different than Marble City Market once it finally opens.

ICYMI: I took an exclusive VR tour of Kern's and wrote about the experience. But now, back to the bikes.

South Knoxville residents love to pedal around the Urban Wilderness. But the other kind of bikers are flocking to Sevier Avenue, where The Lad N Lass Motorcycle Company and Danger Company have set up after moving out of Old North Knox.

The latter is not a biker bar, but rather a punk rock music venue and retail shop. Don't worry ... the business plans on hosting other types of music, too.

Other downtown-area businesses are cycling, though not so literally.

The people behind Kaizen are bringing Red Panda Grocery to what used to be HenHoc, an Old City butcher shop and deli that left its 123 S. Central St. space in April.

The transition is the highlight of this week's mailbag, which also explores the future of an iconic South Knoxville sign, the status of a damaged downtown "relic" and the purpose of those people dressed in neon green.

In other news, intern Keenan Thomas has reported a downtown coffee shop and barber shop are opening on West Magnolia Avenue.

Live like a local

Eat local: Real Good Kitchen, a shared commercial kitchen at 2004 E. Magnolia Ave., is hosting a "dinner market pop-up" with Two Bikes from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday. Seven new members of the kitchen will be selling food, with free bicycle repair by Two Bikes and live music by Shayla McDaniel.

Watch local: "Summer Movie Magic" is happening all weekend long at the Tennessee Theatre, with "Almost Famous" on Friday, "Dirty Dancing" on Saturday and "Space Jam" on Sunday. The Friday and Saturday shows start at 8 p.m., follow by the Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults or $8 for children and seniors . Plus, a behind-the-scenes tour of the Tennessee Theatre will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday for $40.

Scream local: This movie event deserves its own section, as Ijams Nature Center is gearing up for "Terror in the Woods " on Saturday after a two-year hiatus. Bring a blanket or chair to comfortably enjoy "Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives" and "Never Hike Alone: The Ghost Gut" under the stars. Just $15 will give you access to the double feature, haunted trail and photo opportunity with Jason Voorhees.

Listen Local: The aforementioned Danger Company will be hosting its first event in the new South Knoxville location Sunday, with Barnyard Stompers headlining a night of southern rock and "dirty blues." Tickets are $10.

