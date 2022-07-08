ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Second round update: Alker, Petrovic, Cejka, Durant tied atop Bridgestone Senior Players leaderboard

By Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1weONm_0gYqNw8m00

Alex Cejka shot a 6-under-par 64 Thursday on the South Course at Firestone Country Club to sit atop the leaderboard.

Cejka started on No. 10 and made a birdie on Nos. 10, 12, 15 and 16 on the back nine. He then dropped in birdie putts on Nos. 7 and 9 on the front nine.

David Toms posted a 66 to sit in second place.

Jerry Kelly and Ernie Els are tied for third at 3-under-par.

Rocco Mediate, Miguel Angel Jiménez, Tim Petrovic, Steven Alker, Shane Bertsch, Bob Estes, Cameron Beckman and Tom Gillis are tied for fifth at 2-under-par.

Sound advice: 'Just go play:' Golfer Rocco Mediate's wife helps him conquer his physical failures

Will Cejka keep the lead? Check back here for live updates from the second round:

Alker, Petrovic, Cejka, Durant atop Bridgestone Senior leaderboard

Steven Alker, Tim Petrovic, Alex Cejka and Joe Durant are tied atop the leaderboard at 6-under-par through two rounds in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Firestone Country Club.

Defending Bridgestone Senior Players champion Steve Stricker is tied for fifth with Woody Austin, David Toms and Ernie Els at 5-under through two rounds.

Five atop second round of Bridgestone Senior Players

Steven Alker, Tim Petrovic, Alex Cejka, Joe Durant and Ernie Els are tied atop the leaderboard at 6-under-par during the second round of the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Firestone Country Club, as of 4:15 p.m.

Alker, Petrovic, Cejka and Durant have completed their second rounds.

Els has completed 16 holes Friday.

Durant carded a 5-under 65 Friday after posting a 69 Thursday.

Six atop second round of Bridgestone Senior Players

Steven Alker, Tim Petrovic, David Toms, Alex Cejka, Miguel Angel Jiménez and David Toms are tied atop the leaderboard at 6-under-par during the second round of the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Firestone Country Club, as of 3:45 p.m.

Alker and Petrovic have completed their second rounds.

Toms and Cejka have completed 16 holes Friday.

Jiménez is through 14 holes and Els is through 13 holes.

John Daly, Roger Rowland withdraw from Bridgestone Senior Players

John Daly and Roger Rowland have withdrawn from the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship on Friday on the South Course at Firestone Country Club in Akron.

Daly shot a 73 Thursday & Rowland shot a 76.

The field of golfers is now at 78.

David Toms leads during second round of Bridgestone Senior Players

David Toms is solo atop the leaderboard at 7-under-par during the second round of the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Firestone Country Club, as of 3:20 p.m.

Toms is 3-under-par Friday through 15 holes and 7-under for the tournament. He carded a 66 Thursday.

Steven Alker, Tim Petrovic, Alex Cejka and Ernie Els are tied for second at 6-under for the tournament.

Alex Cejka, Tim Petrovic, David Toms lead during second round of Bridgestone Senior Players

Alex Cejka, Tim Petrovic and David Toms are tied atop the leaderboard at 7-under-par during the second round of the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Firestone Country Club, as of 2:15 p.m.

Cejka is at 1-under par for his Friday round through 10 holes. He shot a 64 Thursday.

Toms is 3-under for his Friday round through 10 holes. He shot a 66 Thursday.

Petrovic is 5-under for his Friday round through 16 holes. He shot a 68 Thursday.

Steven Alker is on the course and is fourth at 6-under for the tournament.

Ernie Els is on the course and is fifth at 5-under for the tournament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07nMpN_0gYqNw8m00

Tim Petrovic, David Toms lead during second round of Bridgestone Senior Players

Tim Petrovic and David Toms are tied atop the leaderboard during the second round of the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Firestone Country Club, as of 1:45 p.m.

Petrovic and Toms are each at 7-under-par for the tournament.

Petrovic is 5-under for his Friday round through 15 holes. He shot a 68 Thursday.

Toms is 3-under for his Friday round through eight holes. He shot a 66 Thursday.

Steven Alker and Alex Cejka are tied for third at 6-under.

David Toms, Tim Petrovic, Alex Cejka tied for first during second round of Bridgestone Senior Players

David Toms and Tim Petrovic have joined Alex Cejka atop the leaderboard during the second round of the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Firestone Country Club, as of 12:38 p.m.

Toms, Petrovic and Cejka are each at 6-under-par for the tournament.

Petrovic is 4-under for his Friday round through 10 holes. He shot a 68 Thursday.

Toms is 2-under for his Friday round through three holes. He shot a 66 Thursday.

Cejka is at even par for his Friday round through three holes. He shot a 64 Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UTwad_0gYqNw8m00

Steven Alker, Tim Petrovic climb up leaderboard during second round of Bridgestone Senior Players

Steven Alker and Tim Petrovic are making the climb up the leaderboard Friday during the second round of the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship.

Alker and Petrovic are both at 3-under through eight holes Friday and at 5-under for the tournament are one shot behind leader Alex Cejka, as of 12:10 p.m.

Cejka teed off at 11:45 a.m. Friday and made a par on his opening hole. Cejka carded a 64 Thursday to take the lead at 6-under.

How to watch

Television: Friday, 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. (Golf Channel – World Feed), 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Golf Channel), 12 p.m.-3 p.m. (CBS).

Round 2 Tee Times

No. 1 tee

10:05 a.m.: Billy Andrade, Joey Sindelar, Tim Petrovic

10:15 a.m.: John Daly, Jesper Parnevik, Shane Bertsch

10:25 a.m.: Billy Mayfair, John Huston, Dan Forsman

10:35 a.m.: Robert Allenby, Gene Sauers, Y.E. Yang

10:45 a.m.: Wes Short, Jr., John Senden, Ken Tanigawa

10:55 a.m.: Cameron Beckman, Corey Pavin, Chris DiMarco

11:05 a.m.: Tom Byrum, Tom Gillis, Duffy Waldorf

11:15 a.m.: Mark Hensby, Rod Pampling, Dicky Pride

11:25 a.m.: Vijay Singh, Jerry Kelly, Davis Love III

11:35 a.m.: Retief Goosen, Stephen Ames, David Toms

11:45 a.m.: Alex Cejka, Joe Durant, Scott McCarron

11:55 a.m.: Kevin Sutherland, Scott Parel, Brian Gay

12:05 p.m.: Kirk Triplett, Jeff Maggert, Tom Pernice Jr.

No. 10 tee

10 a.m.: Steven Alker, K.J. Choi, Thongchai Jaidee

10:10 a.m.: Darren Clarke, David Duval, Bernhard Langer

10:20 a.m.: Jay Haas, Doug Barron, Colin Montgomerie

10:30 a.m.: Paul Broadhurst, Lee Janzen, Brandt Jobe

10:40 a.m.: Woody Austin, Bob Estes, Glen Day

10:50 a.m.: Tim Herron, Brett Quigley, Olin Browne

11 a.m.: Frank Lickliter II, Paul Stankowski, David Branshaw

11:10 a.m.: Roger Rowland, Mark Walker

11:20 a.m.: David Frost, Kent Jones, Scott Dunlap

11:30 a.m.: Michael Allen, Fred Funk, Rocco Mediate

11:40 a.m.: Carlos Franco, Paul Goydos, David McKenzie

11:50 a.m.: Marco Dawson, Ken Duke, Rob Labritz

12 p.m.: Steve Stricker, Miguel Angel Jiménez, Justin Leonard

12:10 p.m.: Ernie Els, Steve Flesch, Mike Weir

Senior Players Championship winners at Firestone

2021: Steve Stricker

2020: Jerry Kelly

2019: Retief Goosen

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Second round update: Alker, Petrovic, Cejka, Durant tied atop Bridgestone Senior Players leaderboard

Comments / 0

 

#Firestone Country Club#Nos
Golf Digest

Four-time PGA Tour winner and former Tournament of Champions chairman Tommy Jacobs dies at 87

For nearly 60 years, Tommy Jacobs was the answer to an often-cited trivia question: Who is the youngest golfer to play in the Masters?. As a semifinalist in the 1951 U.S. Amateur, Jacobs earned an invitation to compete at Augusta National the following April. He was 16 at the time and 17 when he teed it up in the Masters, where he finished 60th in an era when there was no cut. That distinction would stand until 2010, when 16-year-old Matteo Manaserro played at Augusta. (That mark was eclipsed by 14-year-old Guan Tianlang in 2013.)
GOLF
Golf Channel

Teams and tee times for the Celebration of Champions at St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Open Championship week on the Old Course will commence with the Celebration of Champions on Monday. A collection of 40 Open and R&A champions will compete on 10 four-person teams. They will play the first, second, 17th and 18th holes at St. Andrews, with the two lowest scores among the four players counting on each hole. The team with the lowest four-hole score will win.
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

