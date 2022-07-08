Second round update: Alker, Petrovic, Cejka, Durant tied atop Bridgestone Senior Players leaderboard
Alex Cejka shot a 6-under-par 64 Thursday on the South Course at Firestone Country Club to sit atop the leaderboard.
Cejka started on No. 10 and made a birdie on Nos. 10, 12, 15 and 16 on the back nine. He then dropped in birdie putts on Nos. 7 and 9 on the front nine.
David Toms posted a 66 to sit in second place.
Jerry Kelly and Ernie Els are tied for third at 3-under-par.
Rocco Mediate, Miguel Angel Jiménez, Tim Petrovic, Steven Alker, Shane Bertsch, Bob Estes, Cameron Beckman and Tom Gillis are tied for fifth at 2-under-par.
Will Cejka keep the lead? Check back here for live updates from the second round:
Alker, Petrovic, Cejka, Durant atop Bridgestone Senior leaderboard
Steven Alker, Tim Petrovic, Alex Cejka and Joe Durant are tied atop the leaderboard at 6-under-par through two rounds in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Firestone Country Club.
Defending Bridgestone Senior Players champion Steve Stricker is tied for fifth with Woody Austin, David Toms and Ernie Els at 5-under through two rounds.
Five atop second round of Bridgestone Senior Players
Steven Alker, Tim Petrovic, Alex Cejka, Joe Durant and Ernie Els are tied atop the leaderboard at 6-under-par during the second round of the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Firestone Country Club, as of 4:15 p.m.
Alker, Petrovic, Cejka and Durant have completed their second rounds.
Els has completed 16 holes Friday.
Durant carded a 5-under 65 Friday after posting a 69 Thursday.
Six atop second round of Bridgestone Senior Players
Steven Alker, Tim Petrovic, David Toms, Alex Cejka, Miguel Angel Jiménez and David Toms are tied atop the leaderboard at 6-under-par during the second round of the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Firestone Country Club, as of 3:45 p.m.
Alker and Petrovic have completed their second rounds.
Toms and Cejka have completed 16 holes Friday.
Jiménez is through 14 holes and Els is through 13 holes.
John Daly, Roger Rowland withdraw from Bridgestone Senior Players
John Daly and Roger Rowland have withdrawn from the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship on Friday on the South Course at Firestone Country Club in Akron.
Daly shot a 73 Thursday & Rowland shot a 76.
The field of golfers is now at 78.
David Toms leads during second round of Bridgestone Senior Players
David Toms is solo atop the leaderboard at 7-under-par during the second round of the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Firestone Country Club, as of 3:20 p.m.
Toms is 3-under-par Friday through 15 holes and 7-under for the tournament. He carded a 66 Thursday.
Steven Alker, Tim Petrovic, Alex Cejka and Ernie Els are tied for second at 6-under for the tournament.
Alex Cejka, Tim Petrovic, David Toms lead during second round of Bridgestone Senior Players
Alex Cejka, Tim Petrovic and David Toms are tied atop the leaderboard at 7-under-par during the second round of the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Firestone Country Club, as of 2:15 p.m.
Cejka is at 1-under par for his Friday round through 10 holes. He shot a 64 Thursday.
Toms is 3-under for his Friday round through 10 holes. He shot a 66 Thursday.
Petrovic is 5-under for his Friday round through 16 holes. He shot a 68 Thursday.
Steven Alker is on the course and is fourth at 6-under for the tournament.
Ernie Els is on the course and is fifth at 5-under for the tournament.
Tim Petrovic, David Toms lead during second round of Bridgestone Senior Players
Tim Petrovic and David Toms are tied atop the leaderboard during the second round of the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Firestone Country Club, as of 1:45 p.m.
Petrovic and Toms are each at 7-under-par for the tournament.
Petrovic is 5-under for his Friday round through 15 holes. He shot a 68 Thursday.
Toms is 3-under for his Friday round through eight holes. He shot a 66 Thursday.
Steven Alker and Alex Cejka are tied for third at 6-under.
David Toms, Tim Petrovic, Alex Cejka tied for first during second round of Bridgestone Senior Players
David Toms and Tim Petrovic have joined Alex Cejka atop the leaderboard during the second round of the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Firestone Country Club, as of 12:38 p.m.
Toms, Petrovic and Cejka are each at 6-under-par for the tournament.
Petrovic is 4-under for his Friday round through 10 holes. He shot a 68 Thursday.
Toms is 2-under for his Friday round through three holes. He shot a 66 Thursday.
Cejka is at even par for his Friday round through three holes. He shot a 64 Thursday.
Steven Alker, Tim Petrovic climb up leaderboard during second round of Bridgestone Senior Players
Steven Alker and Tim Petrovic are making the climb up the leaderboard Friday during the second round of the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship.
Alker and Petrovic are both at 3-under through eight holes Friday and at 5-under for the tournament are one shot behind leader Alex Cejka, as of 12:10 p.m.
Cejka teed off at 11:45 a.m. Friday and made a par on his opening hole. Cejka carded a 64 Thursday to take the lead at 6-under.
How to watch
Television: Friday, 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. (Golf Channel – World Feed), 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Golf Channel), 12 p.m.-3 p.m. (CBS).
Round 2 Tee Times
No. 1 tee
10:05 a.m.: Billy Andrade, Joey Sindelar, Tim Petrovic
10:15 a.m.: John Daly, Jesper Parnevik, Shane Bertsch
10:25 a.m.: Billy Mayfair, John Huston, Dan Forsman
10:35 a.m.: Robert Allenby, Gene Sauers, Y.E. Yang
10:45 a.m.: Wes Short, Jr., John Senden, Ken Tanigawa
10:55 a.m.: Cameron Beckman, Corey Pavin, Chris DiMarco
11:05 a.m.: Tom Byrum, Tom Gillis, Duffy Waldorf
11:15 a.m.: Mark Hensby, Rod Pampling, Dicky Pride
11:25 a.m.: Vijay Singh, Jerry Kelly, Davis Love III
11:35 a.m.: Retief Goosen, Stephen Ames, David Toms
11:45 a.m.: Alex Cejka, Joe Durant, Scott McCarron
11:55 a.m.: Kevin Sutherland, Scott Parel, Brian Gay
12:05 p.m.: Kirk Triplett, Jeff Maggert, Tom Pernice Jr.
No. 10 tee
10 a.m.: Steven Alker, K.J. Choi, Thongchai Jaidee
10:10 a.m.: Darren Clarke, David Duval, Bernhard Langer
10:20 a.m.: Jay Haas, Doug Barron, Colin Montgomerie
10:30 a.m.: Paul Broadhurst, Lee Janzen, Brandt Jobe
10:40 a.m.: Woody Austin, Bob Estes, Glen Day
10:50 a.m.: Tim Herron, Brett Quigley, Olin Browne
11 a.m.: Frank Lickliter II, Paul Stankowski, David Branshaw
11:10 a.m.: Roger Rowland, Mark Walker
11:20 a.m.: David Frost, Kent Jones, Scott Dunlap
11:30 a.m.: Michael Allen, Fred Funk, Rocco Mediate
11:40 a.m.: Carlos Franco, Paul Goydos, David McKenzie
11:50 a.m.: Marco Dawson, Ken Duke, Rob Labritz
12 p.m.: Steve Stricker, Miguel Angel Jiménez, Justin Leonard
12:10 p.m.: Ernie Els, Steve Flesch, Mike Weir
Senior Players Championship winners at Firestone
2021: Steve Stricker
2020: Jerry Kelly
2019: Retief Goosen
