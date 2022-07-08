ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Wears Support for Brittney Griner at White House

By Jamila Bey
The Washington Informer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fYLht_0gYqNXGj00

U.S. Women’s soccer team captain Megan Rapinoe took her shot as one of 17 Americans awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House to call attention to the detention of Brittney Griner. The Olympic gold medalist and equal pay activist wore her feelings on her lapel- demanding fellow Olympic athlete and WNBA star, Brittney Griner, be brought out of detention in Russia.

Rapinoe posted an Instagram story that she’d chosen a cream suit jacket with the basketball player’s initials and a flower sewn into the lapel.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/mrapinoe/2877209898883344067/

“The most important part of today,” Rapinoe captioned the photo, adding: “BG we love you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y7Y4j_0gYqNXGj00

The Phoenix Mercury center was playing in Russia for UMMC Yekaterinburg in the Russian Women’s Basketball Premier League during the WNBA’s off-season when she was arrested Feb. 17, and has been detained since. Griner pleaded guilty earlier Thursday in a Russian court to drug charges, and could be sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Griner was arrested at the Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow when vape canisters containing cannabis oil were allegedly found in her luggage.

Both the State Department and the White House have decried the arrest and insist that Griner is wrongfully detained.

The Greek
1d ago

How can the highest civilian award be given to Rapinoe when she disrespects her country and supports a criminal. Unbelievable

Reply
2
FanSided

Simone Biles gets her first Wheaties box for company’s 100th anniversary

Simone Biles has been selected as one of three athletes to appear on special Wheaties boxes for the company’s 100th anniversary. For decades, seeing an athlete on a bright orange Wheaties box meant one thing: That athlete had MADE IT. They had transcended sports and become a cultural icon. Wheaties athletes were people you wanted to listen to, not just follow.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Chris Brown Reacts To Brittney Griner's Russian Drug Case Woes Following Guilty Plea

WNBA star Brittney Griner is currently imprisoned in Russia and faces up to 10 years in a foreign prison after she pleaded guilty to drug charges earlier this week. Many celebrities in the U.S. are speaking out to spread awareness about her situation and pressure the Biden administration into making a prisoner swap deal with Russia so Griner can come back home free.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Spun

John McEnroe Sends Message To Joe Biden About Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic will be barred from playing in the upcoming U.S. Open due to his vaccination status - much to the chagrin of one former U.S. Open superstar. Today, tennis legend John McEnroe admonished President Joe Biden and his administration for "getting the way" of tennis with the current decision. He called it "ridiculous" that Djokovic isn't allowed to compete in the State.
TENNIS
NBC News

Trump's GOP adds insult to injury as Brittney Griner remains jailed in Russia

On the morning of July 7, the wrongfully detained WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to the charges she is facing in Russia. The most severe charge, equivalent to narcotics trafficking, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Griner’s four-month-and-counting detainment in Russia has highlighted critical differences between the Russian and American legal systems — and salary imbalances between WNBA and NBA players. Adding insult to injury, her case is now being used by the GOP and its supporters to leverage Black suffering for their political benefit and worse, amusement.
POTUS
NBC News

President Biden speaks with Brittney Griner’s wife

President Biden and Vice President Harris called WNBA star Brittney Griner’s wife, Cherelle today promising all possible assistance to bring Brittney home. The call comes on the heels of Griner sending the president a handwritten letter from jail in Russia. July 6, 2022.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Brittney Griner is the focus of WNBA All-Star weekend

CHICAGO (AP) — Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles are playing in the WNBA All-Star Game for the last time. Candace Parker and Kahleah Copper are looking for some bragging rights. Some of the league’s biggest stars get to try for a 4-point shot. And everyone is thinking about one person: Brittney Griner. Griner’s continued detention in Russia is front and center as the WNBA holds one of its marquee events in Chicago for the first time. Bird and the rest of the All-Stars wore T-shirts with Griner’s name and No. 42 for practice Saturday, and the league also plans to continue its push for Griner’s release during Sunday’s game at the home of the defending champion Sky. “I think for all of us, we just want to always keep BG’s name at the forefront in everything we do,” Bird said. “Yeah, every now and then we’ll answer questions about All-Star and talk about the basketball, but you’re going to see her name on the back of all of our shirts, and so like I said, it doesn’t really shift. We want it to always be there.”
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Examiner

NPR wants to bankrupt women's basketball

In the latest installment of economic illiteracy among journalists, NPR has taken up the issue of the supposed gender pay gap between the NBA and the WNBA. In other words, they want to bankrupt women’s basketball. Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner, like many professional women’s basketball players, makes extra...
NBA
BET

Brittney Griner’s Wife, WNBA Players Association President, And More Call For Star’s Release

During a press conference on Friday (July 8), Brittney Griner’s family, friends and supporters asked for the WNBA star’s return to the United States from Russia. According to Sports Illustrated, among the speakers at the presser in Chicago were Brittney’s wife Cherelle, WNBA Players’ Association President Nneka Ogwumike, Rev. Al Sharpton, Seattle Storm star Sue Bird and union leader Terri Jackson.
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Examiner

Biden speaks with Whelan family after outcry over ‘uneven’ Griner treatment

President Joe Biden spoke with the family of an American wrongfully detained in Russia a day after there was an outcry because he communicated with the family of another American imprisoned there. Biden spoke with Cherelle Griner, the wife of WNBA superstar Brittney Griner, on Thursday following a significant public...
POLITICS
