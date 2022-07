Cast: Anne Hathaway Julie Andrews Hector Elizondo John Rhys-Davies Heather Matarazzo. Mia Thermopolis is now a college graduate and on her way to Genovia to take up her duties as princess. Her best friend Lilly also joins her for the summer. Mia continues her 'princess lessons'- riding horses side-saddle, archery, and other royal. But her complicated life is turned upside down once again when she not only learns that she is to take the crown as queen earlier than expected...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 HOURS AGO