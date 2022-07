Cardi B and Offset surprised fans with some serious PDA at the Wireless Festival in London on July 8! The 29-year-old “WAP” rapper was joined by her husband, 30, who sang his Migos hit “Bad and Boujee” as well as “Drip”. Afterward, the two leaned in for a passionate smooch, which involved Offset grabbing Cardi’s rear end. Cardi wore a skin-tight black mesh bodysuit for her Friday night performance that featured dozens of extra-large sequins and beading hanging from it. A glittery patch covered her chest. Offset, for his part, donned patterned skinny jeans and an orange sweater vest with nothing underneath.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO