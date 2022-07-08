iHeartMedia is Serving the Community - CNY Ronald McDonald House Wish List!

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Saturday, July 9th, The Village of New York Mills will be celebrating its 100-year centennial celebration. In the year 1922, the Village of New York Mills was founded and since then has been a source of rich heritage and a community that still instills family values, a safe environment for children, and a place where today s modern opportunities meet yesterday’s traditions. Mayor Ernie Talerico and the Centennial Committee are committed to continuing those traditions and making its community a great place to live, work, play, and conduct business in the future.

NEW YORK MILLS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO