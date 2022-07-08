ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

iHeartMedia is Serving the Community - CNY Ronald McDonald House Wish List!

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can help support the CNY Ronald McDonald House by purchasing a...

Italian Festival returns to Utica

UTICA — The St. Mary of Mount Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish Italian Festival will take pace Friday through Sunday, July 15-17, after a two-year absence due to the pandemic. The festivities are scheduled for 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. There will be...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse, NY
Society
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse church recognizes physical education teacher who gifted family a home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Syracuse church recognizing a Syracuse City School District teacher for making a local family’s dream come true by gifting them a home. The Mount Carmel Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Midland Avenue offering its thanks on Saturday evening to Maryum Ek Kaufman, a physical education teacher at Dr. King Elementary School, known by students and staff as Coach Ek.
SYRACUSE, NY
Local Somali Bantus celebrate Muslim holiday

NEW HARTFORD, NY - The Utica Somali Bantu community celebrated Eid al-Adha Saturday. The celebration took part in New Hartford’s Sherrill Brook Park and featured a very festive picnic with traditional Somali food and games. There was also plenty of music and dancing. Eid al-Adha is one of the...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
#SYRFoodTrucks Takeover returns July 12

(WSYR-TV) — The weekly #SYRFoodTrucks Takeover: ShoppingTown Mall edition will return on Tuesday, July 12 from 4-8 p.m. located on the Kinne Street side of the mall, 3649 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13214-1703. The Facebook event page says the takeover will occur every Tuesday at the same time...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse local leaders are 'not giving up' on young community

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse local and political leaders joined together outside of Victory Temple Fellowship Church to host the event “Father’s Arise” to bring fathers, their children, and other young community members together. This comes after news of violence and crimes within the young community and...
SYRACUSE, NY
Births — July 8, 2022

ADASEK — To Jared Adasek and Madison Bean, of Utica,. Rome Health, a daughter, Meline Iris. CORRIGAN — To Kevin Corrigan Jr. and Kriston Grande, of Yorkville, on Friday, July 1, 2022 in Rome Health, a son, Liam Maverick. PARMETER — To Damon Parmeter and Nicole Matthie, of...
ROME, NY
New York Mills celebrating 100yrs with events & fireworks

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Saturday, July 9th, The Village of New York Mills will be celebrating its 100-year centennial celebration. In the year 1922, the Village of New York Mills was founded and since then has been a source of rich heritage and a community that still instills family values, a safe environment for children, and a place where today s modern opportunities meet yesterday’s traditions. Mayor Ernie Talerico and the Centennial Committee are committed to continuing those traditions and making its community a great place to live, work, play, and conduct business in the future.
NEW YORK MILLS, NY
Burnet Park Pool in Syracuse reopens after two years of renovations

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Another place to take a swim in Syracuse! The Burnet Park Pool reopened on Saturday after being closed for two years. The $1.5 million renovation project included rebuilding the pool’s foundation and deteriorating walls, and converting from chlorine water to salt water. The upgrades...
SYRACUSE, NY
Sangertown Square Brings Back An Event The Kids Are Sure To Love!

A summer favorite is returning to Central New York, giving parents yet another fun activity to do with their kids this year. Sangertown Square in New Hartford is proud to announce the return of Tykes Tuesday this summer. The annual event allows kids ages 1-12 to participate in a number of free activities at the mall. This will run on select Tuesdays throughout the months of July and August.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Neal L Merritt – July 3, 2022

Neal L Merritt, 84, passed away on July 3, 2022 at Oswego Hospital. Born on September 16, 1937, Neal was a lifetime resident of Oswego. Neal was predeceased by his parents Catherine Neal and Kenneth Merritt, and his sisters Joan, and Suzanne Pitcher. He is survived by his brother Daniel...
OSWEGO, NY
Ithaca: Top 6 Best Places To Visit In Ithaca, New York

Ithaca, New York’s Finger Lakes city, is located on Cayuga Lake. Cornell University is located here, as well as its I.M. The Herbert F. Johnson Museum of Art was designed by Pei. Cornell Botanic Gardens, which sprawls over the entire area, has a multi-tiered Cascadilla Falls and an arboretum. Ithaca Falls is another waterfall in the vicinity of downtown. The state parks of Robert H. Treman and Buttermilk Falls in Southwest offer natural pools and gorges.
ITHACA, NY

