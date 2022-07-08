iHeartMedia is Serving the Community - CNY Ronald McDonald House Wish List!

SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– If you are looking for ways to help the community, but are not quite sure how, or maybe you don’t want to spend too much money but still wish to lend a hand. Here are a few local charities that could benefit through your generosity.
(WSYR-TV)– Have you ever watched Food Network’s Man VS. Food and thought to yourself, “I could do that.” Well, now is your chance to either corroborate or take back your statement. Take a look at some of the food challenges that you can find around Central...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Victory Temple Fellowship Church in Syracuse put on their second annual community-wide festival. The event celebrates fathers and children, and the good things the community has to offer. Rev. Dr. H Bernard Alex, a pastor at the Victory Temple Fellowship Church, says some have made harsh statements...
UTICA — The St. Mary of Mount Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish Italian Festival will take pace Friday through Sunday, July 15-17, after a two-year absence due to the pandemic. The festivities are scheduled for 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. There will be...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Syracuse church recognizing a Syracuse City School District teacher for making a local family’s dream come true by gifting them a home. The Mount Carmel Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Midland Avenue offering its thanks on Saturday evening to Maryum Ek Kaufman, a physical education teacher at Dr. King Elementary School, known by students and staff as Coach Ek.
NEW HARTFORD, NY - The Utica Somali Bantu community celebrated Eid al-Adha Saturday. The celebration took part in New Hartford’s Sherrill Brook Park and featured a very festive picnic with traditional Somali food and games. There was also plenty of music and dancing. Eid al-Adha is one of the...
(WSYR-TV) — The weekly #SYRFoodTrucks Takeover: ShoppingTown Mall edition will return on Tuesday, July 12 from 4-8 p.m. located on the Kinne Street side of the mall, 3649 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13214-1703. The Facebook event page says the takeover will occur every Tuesday at the same time...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse local and political leaders joined together outside of Victory Temple Fellowship Church to host the event “Father’s Arise” to bring fathers, their children, and other young community members together. This comes after news of violence and crimes within the young community and...
ADASEK — To Jared Adasek and Madison Bean, of Utica,. Rome Health, a daughter, Meline Iris. CORRIGAN — To Kevin Corrigan Jr. and Kriston Grande, of Yorkville, on Friday, July 1, 2022 in Rome Health, a son, Liam Maverick. PARMETER — To Damon Parmeter and Nicole Matthie, of...
Syracuse, N.Y. — About 40 people were displaced by an explosion Saturday night in a 12-story apartment building caused by a man making homemade fireworks, according to fire and police officials. The explosion was so strong it knocked down an apartment wall in Vinette Towers, police said. The sixth...
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Saturday, July 9th, The Village of New York Mills will be celebrating its 100-year centennial celebration. In the year 1922, the Village of New York Mills was founded and since then has been a source of rich heritage and a community that still instills family values, a safe environment for children, and a place where today s modern opportunities meet yesterday’s traditions. Mayor Ernie Talerico and the Centennial Committee are committed to continuing those traditions and making its community a great place to live, work, play, and conduct business in the future.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Another place to take a swim in Syracuse! The Burnet Park Pool reopened on Saturday after being closed for two years. The $1.5 million renovation project included rebuilding the pool’s foundation and deteriorating walls, and converting from chlorine water to salt water. The upgrades...
WATERLOO, N.Y. — A historic building in Seneca County is being converted into affordable housing. The village of Waterloo's Main Street School has sat vacant for almost 10 years. The near-century-old building will soon be turned into 35 apartments for seniors age 62 and older. The school's auditorium will...
A summer favorite is returning to Central New York, giving parents yet another fun activity to do with their kids this year. Sangertown Square in New Hartford is proud to announce the return of Tykes Tuesday this summer. The annual event allows kids ages 1-12 to participate in a number of free activities at the mall. This will run on select Tuesdays throughout the months of July and August.
We are proud to provide Boilermaker Race Day coverage once again for 2022. Male: 1st Place- Jemel Yimer Mekonnen, 25 years old of Ethiopia with a time of 42:38. Edwin Kimutai, 29 years old of Kenya with a time of 42:40. Sam Chelanga, 37 years old of USA with a...
Neal L Merritt, 84, passed away on July 3, 2022 at Oswego Hospital. Born on September 16, 1937, Neal was a lifetime resident of Oswego. Neal was predeceased by his parents Catherine Neal and Kenneth Merritt, and his sisters Joan, and Suzanne Pitcher. He is survived by his brother Daniel...
Your dream home in the country has come true with this beautiful estate in Cazenovia. Located at 1330 Owahgena Road, the home is truly a showstopper with its stunning views and magnificent interior/exterior design. To top it off, the price is ideal for all this house has to offer. Though...
OSWEGO, N.Y. – In 2015, Kim and Ron DeGroff were looking for a change. For years, the couple had lived on a noisy, four-corner intersection in Scriba, near Oswego. They wanted something a little different. A place in the country, where they could enjoy nature, with enough property to ride their bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs.
Ithaca, New York’s Finger Lakes city, is located on Cayuga Lake. Cornell University is located here, as well as its I.M. The Herbert F. Johnson Museum of Art was designed by Pei. Cornell Botanic Gardens, which sprawls over the entire area, has a multi-tiered Cascadilla Falls and an arboretum. Ithaca Falls is another waterfall in the vicinity of downtown. The state parks of Robert H. Treman and Buttermilk Falls in Southwest offer natural pools and gorges.
