Activists gather as SC committee takes up abortion

By Associated Press
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IAdhl_0gYqMB8C00
Protesters upset at the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling removing protections for abortions demonstrate in the lobby of the South Carolina Statehouse on Tuesday,… Read More

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — National advocacy groups and hundreds of demonstrators have descended on the grounds of the South Carolina Statehouse grounds to testify before lawmakers considering new abortion-related measures after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

A 21-year-old college student speaking against abortion access Thursday shared the story of her own birth when doctors advised her parents to get an abortion after an ultrasound showed a severely underdeveloped leg and a cyst on her brain.

In his testimony against additional restrictions, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Joe Cunningham noted the story of a 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio who recently traveled out of state for an abortion.

