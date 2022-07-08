Activists gather as SC committee takes up abortion

Protesters upset at the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling removing protections for abortions demonstrate in the lobby of the South Carolina Statehouse on Tuesday,… Read More

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — National advocacy groups and hundreds of demonstrators have descended on the grounds of the South Carolina Statehouse grounds to testify before lawmakers considering new abortion-related measures after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

A 21-year-old college student speaking against abortion access Thursday shared the story of her own birth when doctors advised her parents to get an abortion after an ultrasound showed a severely underdeveloped leg and a cyst on her brain.

In his testimony against additional restrictions, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Joe Cunningham noted the story of a 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio who recently traveled out of state for an abortion.