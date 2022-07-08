Millions of dollars going to north Laredo expansion project

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo is getting $1.5 million to support business development in the city. The federal grant is going to the Springfield Avenue extension, which is a four-phase project that will connect Springfield Avenue from Del Mar Boulevard to Loop 20. This funding will be used to help...
Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. Today, I wanted to showcase a man from Laredo who has been extremely generous in what he does to help the city of Laredo and its residents.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For the last few days, it’s been a delightful surprise for those who hit the road in Laredo as gas prices are at a record-time low compared to what we’ve recently seen. Many did not want to wait to pump some low-priced gas inside their vehicle tanks. Many gas stations currently sell gas per gallon at around $3.80 or $3.90.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A trip to the lake is not what it used to be. Over the last few years, water levels have been decreasing more and more. That has led to some restrictions at Lake Casa Blanca International State Park. Texas Parks and Wildlife Division said that in...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A fire is reported in west Laredo Friday morning. At around 5 a.m. the Laredo Fire Department responded to a home at the 1400 block of Alamo Street. The family says a motorized wheelchair caught on fire. The chair was inside a room occupied by a...
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Expect more than a moment of heat, as we prepare for a major heat wave. On Monday we will start warm and humid in the low 80s and see a high of about 109, almost reaching that 110. Heat index is sure to surpass the 110...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Police Department reports a grassfire at Slaughter Park. The Laredo Police Department is warning the community about a large grassfire reported near Slaughter Park and the surrounding walking trails. The announcement was made on social media Sunday night. The police urged the community to stay...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The district remains parents about upcoming important dates. School is weeks away for students attending Webb Consolidated Independent School District. Monday, August first students will return to campuses. If you haven’t registered your child for school at WCISD enrollment is taking place. They are enrolling...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Authorities have launched an investigation after two bodies were found in northwest Laredo. According to the Laredo Police Department the discovery was made on Friday morning at the 140000 block of Atlanta Drive which is located in the Mines Road. Officers say two bodies were found...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A fire broke out at a home in south Laredo overnight. The incident happened in the 4000 block of Tuxpan Street. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from one of the walls of the house. They managed to put out the blaze. People were home...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UPDATE: The case of two bodies found in northwest Laredo is classified as a homicide investigation by the Laredo Police Department, Friday evening. These two deaths are now the city’s 8th and 9th homicides of the year, also making it the 6th homicide incident of 2022.
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apt. for Rent! Off Meadow Ave - Property Id: 821639. 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment for Rent! Off Meadow Ave. *Rental application fee is performed by a 3rd party provider and is non-refundable. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/509-n-mendiola-ave-laredo-tx-unit-b/821639. Property Id 821639. No Pets Allowed. Location. 509 N...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department got three separate calls reporting deadly conducts on Sunday July 10th. They were reported at the 3000 block of Guerrero, 3100 block of Pine St. and the 300 block of Ocean shortly before 7 a.m., within a few minutes of each other. There were no injuries reported, but there were alleged instances of property damage at the three locations.
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the song says, “It’s gettin hot in here” and it’s only going to get hotter as we head into the weekend. On Friday, We’ll start out a little breezy but still humid in the upper 70s and see a high of about 106 degrees by the afternoon.
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for six counts of human smuggling. Laredo Police are searching for 21-year-old Jonathan Espinoza Jr. The incident happened on Friday, April 22 when officers were called out to the 200 block of Bruni Street where undocumented immigrants were allegedly being housed.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The laredo heat faced Corinthians from San Antonio in a game that would eventually decide the Lone star conference Champion….. A back and forth game between the two sides took us to the 90th minute tied at zeros…. Captain Lewis Wilson spoke on the defensive...
LAREDO COLLEGE – On Thursday, July 7, the third Laredo College graduating class of the Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing (BSN) celebrated a remarkable milestone with their instructors and college executives. A total of 13 students shared the honor of making history for the college as the third graduating BSN class to host a memorable ceremony.
Comments / 0