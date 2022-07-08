Millions of dollars going to north Laredo expansion project

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For the last few days, it’s been a delightful surprise for those who hit the road in Laredo as gas prices are at a record-time low compared to what we’ve recently seen. Many did not want to wait to pump some low-priced gas inside their vehicle tanks. Many gas stations currently sell gas per gallon at around $3.80 or $3.90.

