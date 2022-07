ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming eight new Deputies to their staff. According to the SLCSO, the Deputies completed six months of training at the David Sullivan Academy at SUNY Canton. The eight Deputies have begun the process of completing their field training requirements which has them apply what they have learned in the academy to everyday events that are a part of the operations of the Sheriff’s Office.

SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO