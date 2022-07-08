ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

New UK Finance Minister Expresses Shock Over Abe Death, After Earlier Tweet Error

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - Britain's new finance minister Nadhim Zahawi sent his condolences to Japan on Friday following the death of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, saying he had lost his life in pursuit of a noble aim to make...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

UK Court Says Newspaper Story About Prince Harry Was Defamatory

LONDON (Reuters) - A judge at the High Court in London ruled on Friday a newspaper article about Prince Harry's legal battle with the British government over his security arrangements was defamatory, paving the way for him to take his libel claim to trial. Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, is suing...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Japanese Former Prime Minister Abe Has Died -NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died, public broadcaster NHK said on Friday. Abe, 67, had been delivering a stump speech near a train station in the western city of Nara when he was shot by an assailant. (Reporting by Tokyo Bureau; Editing by David Dolan...
ASIA
AOL Corp

U.K.'s Johnson moves wedding party planned for official residence

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie, are changing the location of a planned wedding party, an ally of the prime minister said on Friday, denying allegations that he was staying on in a caretaker role because of it. The Mirror newspaper reported on Thursday that Johnson,...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Boris Johnson
US News and World Report

Leader of Russian-Occupied Ukrainian Town Killed by Car Bomb -TASS

LONDON (Reuters) - The Russian-appointed administrator of a small town in the Russian-occupied east of Ukraine's Kharkiv region has been killed by a car bomb presumed to be the work of Ukrainian saboteurs, the regional occupation authorities said, according to Russia's TASS news agency. The military-civilian administration said Yevgeny Yunakov,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
nationalinterest.org

Homemade Firepower: Taiwan Shows Off New Domestic Fighter Jet

Although Taiwan continues to import most of its military equipment from the United States, it has attempted to jump-start a domestic defense industry in recent years. In an air demonstration on Wednesday, Taiwan’s air force conducted an exercise with the AT-5 Brave Eagle, a new fighter jet intended to phase out several older American planes, which it boasted had been designed and manufactured on the island by the Taiwanese defense sector. The demonstration, held at Taiwan’s Chihhang Air Base near the eastern city of Taitung, featured three Brave Eagles, according to Reuters.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

In Mideast, Biden Struggling to Shift Policy After Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden took office looking to reshape U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East, putting a premium on promoting democracy and human rights. In reality, he has struggled on several fronts to meaningfully separate his approach from former President Donald Trump's. Biden's visit to the region...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Minister#Uk Finance#British#Conservative Party
US News and World Report

Britain's Queen Elizabeth 'Deeply Saddened' by Death of Japan's Abe

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth said she was “deeply saddened” by the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday. "My family and I were deeply saddened to hear the news of the sudden and tragic death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe," said the 96-year-old monarch, who added she had fond memories of meeting Abe and his wife during their 2016 visit to Britain.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Germany's Scholz Deeply Saddened and Stunned by Abe's Death

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was "stunned and deeply saddened" by news that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died on Friday hours after he was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election. "We stand closely by Japan's side even in these difficult hours," Scholz tweeted,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
Country
U.K.
The Associated Press

Abe's death raises security questions as Japan mourns

TOKYO (AP) — A top police official on Saturday acknowledged possible security lapses that allowed an assassin to fire his gun into former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while he was addressing a campaign rally, raising questions how could the attacker get so close behind him. Abe was shot in the western city of Nara on Friday and airlifted to a hospital but died of blood loss. Police arrested the attacker, a former member of Japan’s navy, at the scene. Police confiscated his homemade gun and several others were later found at his apartment. The attacker, Tetsuya Yamagami, told investigators he acted because he believed rumors that Abe was connected to an organization that he resents, police said. Japanese media reported that the man had developed hatred toward a religious group that his mother was obsessed about and that caused his family financial problems. The reports did not specify the group. On Saturday, a black hearse carrying Abe’s body and accompanied by his wife, Akie, arrived at his home in Tokyo’s upscale residential area of Shibuya. Many mourners, including top party officials, waited for his remains and lowered their heads as the vehicle passed.
ASIA
US News and World Report

European Court Says Turkey Not Complying With Kavala Ruling

ISTANBUL (AP) — Europe’s highest court said Monday that Turkey has failed to comply with its ruling that a prominent Turkish philanthropist be immediately released from jail. The European Court of Human Rights, based in Strasbourg, ruled in 2019 that Turkey violated Osman Kavala’s right to liberty, saying...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Six Things to Watch During Biden's Trip to the Middle East

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will confront a kaleidoscope of challenges when he travels to the Middle East this week, his first trip there since taking office. With the American wars in Iraq and Afghanistan in the rearview mirror, the United States is reassessing its role in the region at a time when its focus has shifted to Europe and Asia.
POTUS
BBC

Sri Lanka president asks Russia's Vladimir Putin for help to buy fuel

Sri Lanka's president says he has asked Russia's Vladimir Putin to help his cash-strapped nation import fuel, as it faces its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948. Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he "had a very productive" discussion with Mr Putin. It comes after Sri Lanka's energy minister warned...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

UK PM Johnson's Replacement to Be Announced on Sept 5 - Conservative Party

LONDON (Reuters) - The Conservative Party will announce the replacement for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sept. 5 following a vote among party members under rules agreed by the party's officials on Monday. The Conservative Party said the postal ballot of party members would be a choice between two...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy