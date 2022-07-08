ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

S.Korea President Yoon Sends Condolences After Shooting Death of Ex-Japanese Premier Abe

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol sent condolences to Akie Abe, wife of Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Terrifying new footage shows Shinzo Abe's bodyguards try to deflect assassin's bullets with BRIEFCASES as former PM freezes when first shot is fired... then slumps when fatal bullet hits

This is the shocking moment former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead - revealing how oblivious security guards tried to block bullets with their briefcases after realising too late that he was under attack. Cameras trained on Abe as he gave a political stump speech in the city...
ASIA
US News and World Report

Japan's Ex-Leader Shinzo Abe Assassinated During a Speech

NARA, Japan (AP) — Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech — an attack that stunned the nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.
ASIA
The Independent

Shinzo Abe: Footage appears to show moment former Japanese PM shot at campaign rally

Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe has been shot while delivering a campaign speech in the western city of Nara.Footage broadcast by NHK appears to show the moment of the attack.The public broadcaster reported that a man armed with an apparently homemade gun opened fire at him from behind.Fumio Kishida, Japan’s prime minister, said Mr Shinzo was in grave condition and condemned the shooting.Police confirmed a 41-year-old man suspected of carrying out the attack had been arrested.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Shinzo Abe: Emergency services move former Japanese PM from ambulance to helicopter after shootingFormer Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe dies after shooting at campaign eventEmergency services move Shinzo Abe from ambulance to helicopter after shooting
ASIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Akie Abe
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Shinzo Abe's widow who broke the rules: Ex- DJ Akie, 60, champions LGBT rights and 'womenomics' that at times put her at odds with her conservative husband - but she stayed by his side through health issues and career woes

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has died in hospital after being shot at a campaign speech, is survived by his wife Akie, a progressive socialite and former radio DJ who broke with convention by carving out a role for herself on the world stage. The daughter of a...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Korea#Reuters#Japanese
The Independent

Russia jails former US diplomat for 14 years for smuggling medical marijuana in luggage

A former US diplomat who later became a teacher has been sentenced to 14 years in a Russian penal colony after airport workers allegedly found half an ounce of marijuana in his luggage. Marc Fogel, who works at an English language school in Moscow, was detained at the Sheremeteyevo airport in Moscow in August. He has since been charged with smuggling and possession of 'large scale" of narcotics after his luggage was subject to a random search. Russian authorities claim he was using his former diplomatic status to run a drug smuggling ring into Moscow. Mr Fogel pleaded guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
BBC

Shinzo Abe killing: Body of former Japanese PM returned home

A motorcade carrying the body of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has arrived at his home in Tokyo. Abe was shot dead while speaking at a political campaign event on Friday morning in the southern city of Nara. Police investigating the assassination have said the suspect held a grudge...
ASIA
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin's Rumored Girlfriend Spotted Twice In Public This Week

Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, was reportedly spotted twice this week, marking rare public appearances since she was outed by Western governments as being linked to the Russian President. What Happened: Kabaeva, suspected of having a secret family with Putin, was pictured earlier this week on a tour of...
EUROPE
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy