Asia

Germany Says It Is at Japan's Side After Abe Dies

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is at Japan's side, a German government spokesperson...

www.usnews.com

International Business Times

Abe's Body Returns To His Tokyo Home As Japan Mourns Slain Ex-PM

A motorcade carrying the body of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrived at his home in the Japanese capital on Saturday, as police in the western city of Nara where he was assassinated said there had been security flaws. Mourners gathered at his residence and at the scene of Friday's...
INDIA
US News and World Report

Chinese Embassy in Japan Voices Condolences on Death of Ex-Japanese PM Abe

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese embassy in Japan expressed condolences over the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday in a shooting attack. "Former Prime Minister Abe made contributions towards improving China-Japan relations during his term. We express our condolences on his death and send our sympathies to his family," an embassy spokesman said on the embassy website.
ASIA
The Independent

Shinzo Abe: Japan’s longest serving prime minister

Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe died on Friday after he was shot while delivering a campaign speech in the western city of Nara, Japan’s state broadcaster reported.The 67-year-old was the country’s longest-serving prime minister, having served two separate stretches in the post.Mr Abe resigned in 2020, cutting his tenure short a year and a month before it was due to end in September 2021.Describing his decision as “gut-wrenching”, Mr Abe said a chronic illness which had been controlled with treatment had resurfaced. He had ulcerative colitis since he was a teenager.Mr Abe remained an important figure in the...
INDIA
Person
Shinzo Abe
Daily Mail

Shinzo Abe's widow who broke the rules: Ex- DJ Akie, 60, champions LGBT rights and 'womenomics' that at times put her at odds with her conservative husband - but she stayed by his side through health issues and career woes

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has died in hospital after being shot at a campaign speech, is survived by his wife Akie, a progressive socialite and former radio DJ who broke with convention by carving out a role for herself on the world stage. The daughter of a...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Trump laments ‘devastating’ murder of Shinzo Abe and calls for killer to be dealt with ‘harshly’

Donald Trump has offered his thoughts on the killing of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot by a lone gunman while giving a campaign speech. Posting on his bespoke platform Truth Social, the former president first described Mr Abe’s shooting as “devastating news”, calling him “a truly great man and leader” as well as “a truly great friend of mine and, much more importantly, America.”When the news came that Mr Abe had died from his injuries, Mr Trump wrote: “Really BAD NEWS FOR THE WORLD! Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is dead. He was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

A timeline of the career of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Born into a prominent political family, Shinzo Abe, who was shot at a campaign event Friday in western Japan, had been the country’s longest-serving prime minister. While credited with bringing a degree of stability to Japan following a period of economic malaise, Abe angered neighbors South Korea and China — along with many Japanese — with his nationalistic rhetoric and calls to revise the country’s pacifist constitution. Here is a look at some key dates in Abe’s life and career. Sept. 21, 1954: Abe is born in Tokyo, the son of Shintaro Abe, who served as Japan’s foreign minister,...
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Global reaction to killing of Japan's former PM Abe

(Reuters) - Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving leader, died on Friday after being shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election. Abe, who sought to lift the economy out of chronic deflation with his bold "Abenomics" policies, beef up the military and counter China's growing clout, died at 67.
POLITICS
#Berlin#German#Japanese
AFP

Former Japan PM Abe mourned at wake as US hails 'man of vision'

Family and friends of Japan's assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe paid their respects Monday at a wake in Tokyo as Washington's top diplomat hailed the ex-premier as a "man of vision". He handed Prime Minister Fumio Kishida letters from US President Joe Biden for Abe's family and said he had come because "we're friends, and when one friend is hurting, the other friend shows up".
POLITICS
Place
Asia
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
US News and World Report

China Warns Asian Nations to Avoid Being Used as 'Chess Pieces' by Powers

JAKARTA (Reuters) -Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said on Monday that countries should avoid being used as "chess pieces" by global powers in a region that he said was at risk of being reshaped by geopolitical factors. Addressing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretariat in a speech in...
CHINA
International Business Times

Japanese Mourn Ex-PM Shinzo Abe A Day After His Assassination

A steady stream of mourners on Saturday visited the scene of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's assassination in the western city of Nara, an unusual act of political violence that has shocked the nation. Japan's longest serving modern leader was gunned down while making a campaign speech on Friday...
INDIA
Reuters

China's Xi 'deeply regrets' death of Japan's Abe

BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping expressed his condolences on Saturday over the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whom Xi said had worked hard to improve relations between the neighbours, Chinese state media reported.
JAPAN
The Independent

Shinzo Abe - latest: Former prime minister dies after being shot, Japanese media says

Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe has been shot while delivering a campaign speech in the western city of Nara and is showing no vital signs, reported Japanese media. Local fire department official Makoto Morimoto said Mr Abe was in cardio and pulmonary arrest, or CPA, after being shot, meaning he was not breathing and his heart stopped while he was being airlifted to a hospital.Two gunshots were heard at around 11.30am on Friday morning, witnesses say, as Mr Abe collapsed in the street. A male suspect has been detained from the scene and what appeared to be a...
ASIA
MSNBC

‘This is the most Un-Japanese-like thing to happen’: U.S. Amb. to Japan Rahm Emanuel on the Assassination of Shinzo Abe

U.S. Amb. to Japan Rahm Emanuel, joined Morning Joe following the breaking news that the Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been assassinated. Amb. Emanuel discusses Abe's 'transformational' impact on the world's stage, and how 'his voice is going to be sorely missed at an essential time.' Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe died at the age of 67 after being shot during a speech at a campaign event for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the city of Nara in western Japan on Friday. Abe was the longest serving PM in Japanese history.July 8, 2022.
WORLD

