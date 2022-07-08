Kremlin: Russia Has Used Only a Fraction of Its Potential in Ukraine

Ukraine has urged its allies to send more weapons to the country as its chief negotiator said a turning point in the war was starting to take shape.Mykhailo Podolyak said Ukrainian forces were close to attacking storage facilities and command centres as Moscow’s forces took an “operational pause due to losses and to resupply”.Meanwhile, the Pentagon said the US will send Kyiv an additional $400m (£332.5m) in military assistance, with weaponry heavily focused on high-precision long-range weapons.Earlier, the Kremlin warned Ukraine must strike a peace deal with Russia or face “slipping down this hill” to ruin.Andrei Kelin, Russia’s ambassador to London, issued the threat in an interview with Reuters in his London residence where Winston Churchill used to discuss World War Two strategy with Josef Stalin’s ambassador. Read More Why did Putin start the Russia Ukraine conflict?Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining Nato?Why is WNBA star Brittney Griner detained in Russia?Ukrainian MP calls on Boris Johnson successor to ‘do more’ for Kyiv in war against Russia

