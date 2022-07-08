ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kremlin: Russia Has Used Only a Fraction of Its Potential in Ukraine

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has used only a small portion of its potential in its "special military operation" in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman...

Comments / 19

eugene Ortega
3d ago

A lot of this propaganda is mostly aim at the Russian people. trying to tell them the west is weak . straight out of the communist playback from back in the day

5
Sport
3d ago

If you ever think that the Kremlin will ever report anything truthful, I've got some lakefront property for sale in Sunstroke, AZ.

5
