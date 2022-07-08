SLIDESHOW: Hailstorms rip across western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. – Two fires were reported this week just outside of Hot Springs Montana. The fires started due to lightning strikes in the area from the thunderstorms. The Wilks-Gulch fire started on Thursday afternoon when over 6,000 lightning strikes occurred in a part of Idaho and western Montana. The following days saw over 4,000 strikes in the area, causing the second fire.
MISSOULA, Mont. — It is summer across western Montana and the major cities are feeling the heat when it comes to tourism. Hotel occupancy rates close to capacity even as the prices for your average daily room rise. “That has actually been increasing pretty much every month for the...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is hosting an open house for the public to learn and share input on the new Somers Beach Park design options for the north shore of Flathead Lake. The open house is July 19 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at...
Compared to 2021, wildfires in Montana have remained less frequent during the summer, but that does not mean the possibility of a large wildfire is unlikely. Predictive services from the National Interagency Fire Center have a potential outlook for fire activity for each geographical area of the United States. Montana...
Much of western Montana is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. tonight. Severe thunderstorms are popping up along the Rocky Mountain Front tonight, with possible winds up to 60 miles per hour, large hail and frequent lightning. Moisture, heat and atmospheric instability are among the factors the Missoula National Weather Service says are contributing to a week of severe weather across Montana.
Near Roscoe, Montana, Austin Frank watched his neighbor’s house come down the East Rosebud River, redirecting the rising water toward his house, corrals and barns. Crystal Andersen was working horses at her cousin’s barn when a neighbor walked in, requesting help to get another neighbor’s cattle out of the path of the rising Yellowstone River.
The skies opened up this weekend. Just as my grass had started turning yellow and brown. Much of North Dakota received beneficial rains late Friday night, Saturday morning, and overnight Saturday. Central North Dakota received the bulk of the rain over this period. Impressive totals in Ward County where some...
Montana is a state with opportunities to get outdoors and participate in activities that connect us more closely with the natural environment. Montana’s mountains are best for simply taking in the exquisite view they create, while some of them are ideal for trekking and climbing. Montana is a name of Spanish origin. It’s translated as Mountains. It offers a spectrum of mountains of varying elevations and climbing difficulties. There’s something for everyone, but all the mountains on our list are breathtaking. Here are twenty must-see mountains in Montana to visit when you’re in the area.
The adage, 'it's better late than never,' can be applied to this year's version of Idaho Patriotic Thunder. The event usually takes place in early June, this year's was originally scheduled on June 5th, but due to the excessive rainfall this spring, it was delayed. The yearly fundraiser features over...
A severe thunderstorm ripped across parts of the Flathead Valley on Thursday evening, dropping lime-sized hail on some locations. Trent Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Missoula, said his office received a significant number of reports of ping pong and golf ball-sized hail that damaged vehicles and homes along the storm’s path.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Wreaths Across America announced its Mobile Education Exhibit will be stopping in four Montana cities to honor those who served and welcome home Vietnam veterans. To sponsor a veteran's wreath, visit www.wreathacrossamerica.org. Each sponsorship provides a live, balsam wreath placed on the headstone of an American...
OKLAHOMA CITY — The recent storms left thousands without power in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma Gas and Electric said the majority of residents would have theirs back Saturday night but some are still having to push through this heat. The storm made a huge mess in an OKC neighborhood near...
If you spend a lot of time on social media and live in Montana, there's a certain Facebook page that has been getting a lot of attention. The Yellowstone National Park: Invasion of The Idiots Facebook page is one of the fastest-growing pages on Facebook in Montana. The page was first created in 2016 but has become extremely popular within the past few months. In fact, the page just surpassed 100,000 followers.
Due to the extreme flooding across Southern Montana last month, Conservation Districts across Montana are seeing influxes of emergency permits for stream-modification work from homeowners needing to do work after the flooding. As a result, these same Districts have now urged homeowners to plan ahead and get the permits ahead of time.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Data from the National Transportation Research shows Montana as one of the leading states for fatal crashes, as they’ve risen 32 percent from 2019 to 2022. Now all eyes are on the proposed Roadway Safety Strategy. Driver Olivia Petruski shares her experience as a survivor of...
Montana brags about our Blue-Ribbon wild trout fisheries. The Yellowstone, Madison, and Gallatin Rivers top this list. With this label comes crowds, overuse, and abuse. Many of these rivers are going Green, and that’s not a good thing! ￼. Sadly, the Gallatin River is downstream of the community known...
If you want to own an iconic piece of Montana history, here's your chance. For many years, Frontier Town west of Helena was a popular old west-themed tourist attraction. It was open commercially from 1948 until 2001. It is now a private residence and not open to the public. Frontier...
HELENA, Mont. - Yellowstone, Treasure and Sweet Grass counties have been added to the presidential major disaster declaration for Montana. On Thursday, it was announced FEMA approved Montana’s request to add the three counties, for a total of six counties in southern Montana now eligible for aid through FEMA’s Public Assistance Program.
