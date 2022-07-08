SLIDESHOW: Hailstorms rip across western Montana

Montana is a state with opportunities to get outdoors and participate in activities that connect us more closely with the natural environment. Montana’s mountains are best for simply taking in the exquisite view they create, while some of them are ideal for trekking and climbing. Montana is a name of Spanish origin. It’s translated as Mountains. It offers a spectrum of mountains of varying elevations and climbing difficulties. There’s something for everyone, but all the mountains on our list are breathtaking. Here are twenty must-see mountains in Montana to visit when you’re in the area.

