Gun violence's shock and numb

By SHIA KAPOS
POLITICO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTGIF, Illinois. Something to cheer about. The WNBA All-Star Game is in Chicago this weekend. BREAKING LAST NIGHT: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe assassinated, via POLITICO. On the same day of the mass shooting in Highland Park, five people in Chicago were injured by gunfire and another died. Over the long...

CBS Chicago

Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson holds fifth gas giveaway in Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There were more gas giveaways Saturday from Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate Dr. Willie Wilson.Free gas was flowing at 10 stations – including a Citgo station at 5390 W. 15th Ave. in Gary, Indiana, and an Amoco station at 7201 N. Clark St. in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood. Each driver was treated to a full tank of gas. One of the organizers said the event was a success. "It's very rewarding to see people that are just very, very thankful, you know, as soon as they get their gas and everything. They're thanking us like, how many times before they're leaving the station?" said organizer Jocelyn Needer. "I'm really, you know, happy to be a part of it." Participating stations were given $13,000 to go toward the giveaway.
southernillinoisnow.com

Legislation introduced to create ‘White Flag’ law in Illinois

New legislation in response to the Highland Park shooting creates a “White Flag” law. Under the bill, if a minor has an incident where they are a threat to themselves or others, the white flag provision would be triggered, preventing that person from obtaining a FOID card until they are 24 years old. It’s sponsored by Representative Deb Conroy of Villa Park who says the goal is to add an extra layer of protection to the process.
CBS Chicago

Pro-, anti-abortion rights groups clash at Federal Plaza

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Less than 24 hours after President Joe Biden signed an executive order protecting access to abortion medications and emergency contraceptives, those for and against abortion rights clashed at Federal Plaza downtown on Saturday. As CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reported, two groups with very different views on abortion stood within feet of each other – shouting at one another. "What we call them Christian fascists are celebrating the fact that women have suffered the biggest defeat for civil rights in the history - established civil rights - in the history of this country," said Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights volunteer...
POLITICO

Pritzker wages war with the NRA

Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. Hallelujah, gas prices are on the decline. Gov. JB Pritzker lashed out at the National Rifle Association last night, tweeting, “100% of mass public shootings happen with guns. As Governor, on behalf of the people of Highland Park — leave us the hell alone.”
thecentersquare.com

Downstate Illinois communities dealing with violent crime

(The Center Square) – Chicago may steal the headlines with the reports of violent crime, but there are some downstate communities dealing with a similar problem. Two more people were shot and killed in Peoria last weekend, and Decatur has set a record with nine murders so far this year, more than all of last year.

