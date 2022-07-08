Two Arrested on Drug Charges by Leesburg Police

Floyd County authorities continue to search for a man they say shot three people at a popular county-owned campground over the Fourth of July weekend. Floyd County Police stated that two vehicles were witnessed leaving the park shortly after the incident; one was a female who had followed the shooter into the park a few moments before the violent encounter with campers took place’ police also say that a woman was heard screaming at the shooter in an attempt to stop the violence. The shooter, described as a slender black male, was in a gray car and the woman was in a white car. Three people were shot including Dustin Dunlap, 28, Zander Haslett, age 23 and 31 year old David Cole, who was taken by EMS for the treatment of serious injuries. All of the victims are expected to recover.

FLOYD COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO