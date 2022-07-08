ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, AL

Two Arrested on Drug Charges by Leesburg Police

By Marc Summers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people were arrested on drug charges Thursday night in Cherokee County. Leesburg Police...

WHNT News 19

Cullman man charged with robbery, burglary

VINEMONT, Ala. (WHNT) – A Cullman man is facing multiple charges after an alleged robbery Friday. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of a gas station employee being stabbed. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the employee worked at the V&W Shell station in the Vinemont community.
CULLMAN, AL
Cherokee County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Leesburg, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Leesburg, AL
City
Gadsden, AL
County
Cherokee County, AL
City
Hokes Bluff, AL
Calhoun Journal

CrimeStoppers: $1,000 Reward Offered In July 5, 2022 Gadsden Homicide of Trayvon White of Calhoun County

Gadsden, AL – Crimestopers and the Gadsden Police Department are seeing information regarding the homicide of Trayvon White. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identity and/or arrest of person(s) responsible for the death Of Trayvon White. On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, around 1:20 am, Patrol Officers responded to a call […]
GADSDEN, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Friday, July 8th

George Brusaw, age 45 of Gadsden – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia;. Misty Nelson, age 41 of Hokes Bluff – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia;:. Jerrad Kent, age 25 of Gaylesville – Failure to Appear/Theft of Property 4th Degree;. Jena Loomis,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WXIA 11 Alive

Police announce suspect in custody in Canton murder

CANTON, Ga. — Police in Canton said Friday that the suspect in a murder last month is in custody. The Canton Police Department said they had secured a felony murder warrant for 20-year-old Jacob Huckaby in the June 21 killing of William Watkins. According to the department, Huckaby is...
CANTON, GA
ABC 33/40 News

Man suspected of kidnapping 75-year-old woman back in Calhoun County jail

The man suspected of kidnapping a 75-year-old woman in Anniston last week was brought back to Calhoun County on Friday night. Tony Lamar White, 47, was captured in Kentucky earlier this week. The sheriff's office said White was captured after he was spotted by a Kentucky State Police Officer in a vehicle matching a description issued by police.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Floyd County Authorities Still Searching for Gunman

Floyd County authorities continue to search for a man they say shot three people at a popular county-owned campground over the Fourth of July weekend. Floyd County Police stated that two vehicles were witnessed leaving the park shortly after the incident; one was a female who had followed the shooter into the park a few moments before the violent encounter with campers took place’ police also say that a woman was heard screaming at the shooter in an attempt to stop the violence. The shooter, described as a slender black male, was in a gray car and the woman was in a white car. Three people were shot including Dustin Dunlap, 28, Zander Haslett, age 23 and 31 year old David Cole, who was taken by EMS for the treatment of serious injuries. All of the victims are expected to recover.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Calhoun Journal

Why Police Do What They Do Round 2!

Anniston, AL – After much success and interest in our first class, “Why Police Do What They Do” the Anniston Police Department is happy to announce the date for their next class. The Anniston Police Department’s CRU Team will be hosting another class July 13th from 9:00 am tp 12:00 pm. The class will be held at The Anniston Police Department. If interested, please email Corporal McGraw at DMcGraw@annistonal.gov. This class aims to strengthen relationships between the Anniston Police Department and the community we serve.
ANNISTON, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Polk County man wanted for choking dog in front of child, police say

POLK COUNTY, Ga. - Polk County police want to find a man accused of choking a dog in front of a small child. Police are searching for 35-year-old Andrew Phillip Compton. According to investigators, Compton choked a small brown dog in front of a young child and then threw it to an aggressive German Shepherd.
POLK COUNTY, GA

