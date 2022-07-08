ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Jonas gives health update on daughter Malti after ICU stay: ‘All is good’

By Francesca Bacardi
 3 days ago
Nick Jonas provided an update on his “amazing” daughter, Malti. priyankachopra/Instagram

Nick Jonas said his “amazing” daughter, Malti, is doing well after having spent 100 days in the NICU following her premature birth.

“[Malti] is amazing. It brings me a lot of joy,” the “Levels” crooner gushed to Entertainment Tonight Thursday, and added, “All is good.”

Jonas also noted that having a daughter is “life-changing” but wouldn’t have it any other way.

As Jonas, 29, was opening up about his daughter, his wife, Priyanka Chopra, shared a new photo of the 6-month-old spending time with her mom and her best friend.

“22 years and counting.. and now with our babies..love you @tam2cul ❤️,” Chopra, 39, captioned the photo in which Malti’s face is concealed.

Jonas and the “Quantico” alum had kept details of their newborn under wraps since her January arrival. The couple even kept their surrogacy news a secret until after Malti was born.

Malti had spent 100 days in the NICU after being delivered prematurely.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the duo wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”

While celebrating Mother’s Day this year, the couple told their followers that Malti was home from the NICU.

“All is good,” Jonas shared.

“Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” the “Jonas” alum and his wife wrote via Instagram.

“Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass,” they concluded. “Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

#Icu
