Why Stranger Things' Season 4 Finale Was an Epic Letdown

How are we doing, team? Was that Stranger Things Season 4 finale all you hoped and dreamed it would be? Do you feel shattered in the wake of what went down? Or are you desperate for more? Will there be a Stranger Things Season 5 on Netflix? And how long will you have to wait for it? Stranger Things Season 4 was one of the most epic things to ever happen on Netflix. Over the course of ten supersized episodes, we watched as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends confronted the most dangerous villain yet: Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). As...

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO