Missing 81-year-old found alive in Florida pond
A man named Daniel, 81, was discovered in a...www.cbsnews.com
A man named Daniel, 81, was discovered in a...www.cbsnews.com
He had an angel with him..not his time to go. the family needs to keep thr doors locked so he can't just wander off. i had z ba neighbor that walked out, no one noticed and she was found walking near a.busy highway....but was found safe..it is a sad situation and it can happen to anyone..family members just need to pay attention to behavior of loved ones. if they are close by.
wow. thank goodness he's OK. he's lucky a gator didn't attack!!! 🙏😷🐊
Yay! So glad he was found and rescued! Great job officers keep up the good work!
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 12