ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain View, MO

Planned Power Outage In Mountain View

By Hewson Beattie
ksgf.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KTTS News) — There will be a planned power outage in Mountain...

www.ksgf.com

Comments / 0

Related
ozarkradionews.com

Serious Injuries to West Plains Man Result from Bakersfield Crash

Bakersfield, MO. – A West Plains man has become seriously injured from a crash that happened July 8th at 7AM. Mitchell Barton, 40 of West Plains, MO, was traveling Westbound on Highway 142 three miles East of Bakersfield, when he crashed. He was driving a 2004 Chevy Suburban, and crashed when he failed to negotiate a curve. He then traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and overturned.
WEST PLAINS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountain View, MO
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri Industry
State
Missouri State
KOLR10 News

Pedestrian hit and killed in Osceola Friday night

OSCEOLA, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 41-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a car late Friday night in St. Clair County. The crash report states Miguel Morquecho, who was from Osceola, was walking in the road on Missouri 13 just after 10:30 p.m. Friday when he was hit […]
OSCEOLA, MO
KTLO

Deals on Meals begin Monday

The annual Deals on Meals event at KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot gets underway Monday. Deals on Meals is a chance for listeners to purchase certificates to area restaurants at reduced prices. Listeners can call to purchase coupons for next day pick-up at our studios located at 620 Highway...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Something happened in Mountain Home for first time in 3,624 days

Something happened in Mountain Home Thursday that had not happened in 3,624 days or just shy of ten years. A triple digit temperature was recorded at the KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot studios, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service, as the thermometer topped out at an even 100 degrees. Its the first time since Aug. 5, 2012 a triple digit reading has officially happened.
houstonherald.com

Woman from Licking serious after U.S. 63 accident

A woman from Licking was seriously injured early Sunday in an accident six miles south of Edgar Springs, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Cpl. Jeremy McCurdy said a northbound 2019 Dodge Caravan driven by Rebekah B. Davenport, 67, travelled off the right side of U.S. 63, struck a guardrail and overturned.
LICKING, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage
KTLO

Man injured in 1-vehicle accident east of Bakersfield

An area man was seriously injured Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident east of Bakersfield. Forty-year-old Mitchell Barton of West Plains was transported by ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Barton was nearly three miles east of Bakersfield on Missouri Highway 142 in...
BAKERSFIELD, MO
KYTV

Ava Man Dead After Hitting Deer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Ava Missouri has died after a crash Saturday in Christian County. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Tommy Hampton was driving eight miles east of Oldfield Missouri on Highway UU when he hit a deer, causing his Honda motorcycle to overturn. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The exact time of the crash is unknown, and the Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.
houstonherald.com

Woman wanted on county charge arrested by state patrol

A woman wanted on a felony Texas County warrant was arrested Saturday in Howell County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Jaclyn N. Knight, 31, of Independence, was sought on a felony possession of a controlled substance warrant. She was taken to the Howell County Jail and held, the patrol...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Baxter Co. man picked up in Wright Co. on 2-year-old charges

A Baxter County man has been jailed on two-year-old probation violation and burglary charges after being picked up in Wright County, MO. Fourty-two-year-old Michael Shane Burkeen who lists addresses in Gainesville, Mountain Grove and Mountain Home is facing multiple charges in regards to incidents occurring in 2020 and 2021. According...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
KTLO

Bond set for man who burned car to hide evidence

A Missouri man who faces charges in two counties for stealing and burning a single vehicle appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last week where a new bond of $15,000 was set for him. Forty-three-year-old Clarence “Clay” Mason, who lists an address in Bakersfield, was taken to the Baxter County...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Former Izard County interim sheriff dead at 89

Bob Davidson (Photo courtesy of Izard County Sheriff’s Office) The Izard County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its past leaders. Former Interim Sheriff Bob Davidson of Sage died Thursday at the age of 89. In his earlier years, Davidson left Mount Pleasant High School...
IZARD COUNTY, AR
Ozark County Times

Officers go to Bakersfield home to arrest woman with warrant, leave with a sweep of four others in custody

Officers from the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office went to a residence on Highway 101 north of Bakersfield June 16 with hopes of arresting one woman, Katherine Brotherton, on an active warrant issued due to her failure to report to her probation and parole officer. However, the visit was more productive than they thought it would be and five people left the house in handcuffs that day.
BAKERSFIELD, MO
KTLO

New charges trigger petitions to revoke suspended sentences in older cases

On May 16, a man pled guilty to drug charges in Baxter County Circuit Court and was put on probation for six years. On June 2, thirty-seven year-old David Kyle Simmons was booked back into the Baxter County Detention Center on new drug charges. On June 27, Simmons appeared in...
ozarkradionews.com

Multiple Thayer Police Department Arrests Including Domestic Assault

The Thayer Police Department released media statements on three arrests over the past few days. The statements read as follows:. On July 5, 2022, at 1353 hours, the Thayer Police Department received information of a possible domestic disturbance at Wal-Mart in Thayer, MO. As officers gathered information in the matter Kevin G. Parsley, 41, of Thayer was arrested and placed on a 24-hour hold pending formal charges. A probable cause statement was prepared and forwarded to the Oregon County Prosecutor. Formal charges of Attempted Domestic Assault Class C Felony and Armed Criminal Action Unclassified Felony were filed on Kevin Parsley. Bond has been set at $25,000 cash or corporate surety.
THAYER, MO
KTLO

Henderson couple arrested after getting drunk, taking boat on a joyride

A Henderson couple has been arrested after allegedly getting intoxicated, stealing a boat and grounding it ashore at Henderson Park.According to the probable cause affidavit, deputies were dispatched to the Henderson Marina regarding two individuals appearing to be intoxicated and having trouble walking. Dispatch advised the caller stated the couple...
HENDERSON, AR
KTLO

Mountain Home woman pleads guilty to more drug charges

A 26-year-old Mountain Home woman with a lengthy list of drug-related criminal charges was back in Baxter County Circuit Court June 27. Kelsie Nicole Guiltner was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading to the charges in two active cases and having her probation revoked in another. Charges in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy