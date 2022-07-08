Planned Power Outage In Mountain View

The Thayer Police Department released media statements on three arrests over the past few days. The statements read as follows:. On July 5, 2022, at 1353 hours, the Thayer Police Department received information of a possible domestic disturbance at Wal-Mart in Thayer, MO. As officers gathered information in the matter Kevin G. Parsley, 41, of Thayer was arrested and placed on a 24-hour hold pending formal charges. A probable cause statement was prepared and forwarded to the Oregon County Prosecutor. Formal charges of Attempted Domestic Assault Class C Felony and Armed Criminal Action Unclassified Felony were filed on Kevin Parsley. Bond has been set at $25,000 cash or corporate surety.

THAYER, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO