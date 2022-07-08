ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘The spirit of Love Parade’: organisers to bring techno event home to Berlin

By Philip Oltermann in Berlin
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EL2Sw_0gYqFIzO00
The 2001 love Parade in Berlin. The first event was put together on the eve of the fall of the Berlin Wall, in 1989.

Neon bodypaint, string vests and no-nonsense four-to-the-floor beats will return to the streets of Berlin this weekend as the legendary Love Parade techno event makes a comeback in the German capital after a hiatus of more than 15 years.

Saturday’s daytime outdoor event carries a new name – the Rave the Planet Parade – but is being organised by some of the same people who put together the first Love Parade on the eve of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

“The original spirit of the Love Parade hasn’t been present since 2003,” founder Matthias Roeingh, AKA Dr Motte, told the electronic music magazine Resident Advisor. “It’s now time to reactivate this spirit and make it experienceable for all.”

The Love Parade under its old name was discontinued in 2010, when 21 people suffocated and 652 others were injured in a crowd disaster in the western city of Duisburg, to where the event had relocated after its naming rights were sold to the owner of a chain of fitness studios in 2005.

The new not-for-profit parade will set out at 2pm and travel 7km across the German capital, from the Kurfürstendamm boulevard in the west to the Großer Stern roundabout in Tiergarten, where a final rally will take place.

Originally planned for 2021 but rescheduled due to the pandemic, the event has been crowdfunded with small donations, with which donors could buy mini raver figurines that were added to a model parade on display in central Berlin, and “fundraver” livestreamed DJ sets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00RQ8J_0gYqFIzO00
Workers from the Rave the Planet organisation set up a miniature model of Berlin’s Strasse des 17 Juni boulevard and Victory Column. Photograph: Hayoung Jeon/EPA

Organisers said the parade had been registered as a demonstration with 25,000 participants – a far cry from the 1.5 million who trekked through Berlin at Love Parade’s peak in 1999, but also a more sizeable crowed than the 150 ravers at the inaugural event.

About 150 electronic artists will perform on floats representing Berlin, Sweden, Belgium, Estonia, Poland, Ukraine and the Netherlands, among others. A UK float will be hosted by Save Our Scene, a campaign founded to keep Britain’s independent electronic music scene alive during the Covid-19 crisis.

If Love Parade’s original motto, Friede, Freude, Eierkuchen (“Peace, Joy, Pancakes”) was joyfully nihilistic, the Rave the Planet Parade presents itself in a slightly more serious guise.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Organisers told the Guardian that they had stayed in touch with the friends and families of the victims of the Duisburg crush and had decided against holding a commemorative event after consulting with them.

Instead, political demands will ring out in German and English over loudspeakers every hour, some in earnest, others more tongue-in-cheek.

They include calls for an end to the decades-old “dancing ban” on Good Friday, an unconditional basic income for artists and culture-sector workers, and the recognition of Berlin’s techno culture as an intangible cultural heritage in Unesco’s inventory.

For the Sunday, there are plans to recruit volunteers to retrace the ravers’ steps and collect rubbish. Confetti, the organisers warn, looks pretty but is non-biodegradable.

The techno parade makes a comeback in Berlin about four months after the city’s nightclubs reopened in early March, after almost two years of closures and strict hygiene rules.

During clubland’s shutdown, many young Berliners discovered makeshift parties in the city’s public parks as an acceptable alternative and appear to have developed a taste for outdoor clubbing: Berlin’s senate is debating an alcohol ban in parks to curb the ongoing partying.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

A local’s guide to Oslo, Norway: dumplings, art and floating saunas

Norway is known for its hearty stews and seafood, but Oslo also has an emerging foodie scene. For something traditional, try raspeball (potato dumplings) with salted meat at Kaffistova, just off Rosenkrantz’ gate, which has been around since 1901. Smalhans in the St Hanshaugen neighbourhood offers home cooking inspired...
WORLD
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Love Parade#Berlin#Dancing Ban#German
LiveScience

Ancient 'bear dog' found in France named after child-murdering cyclops

With jaws equipped to tear the flesh from the bones of their prey, extinct carnivores known as "bear dogs" were powerful predators that prowled Asia, southern Africa, Europe and North America more than 7.5 million years ago. Now, researchers have unearthed the jawbone of one of these extinct carnivores in the Pyrenees mountain range in Europe, shedding light on just how deadly bear dogs were, and confirming how widely they were distributed around the world.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
Country
Belgium
Country
Sweden
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Netherlands
natureworldnews.com

"Earth is Alive" - Viral Footage Shows Creepy 'Gates of Hell' in Underwater Volcano

During an underwater volcano exploration, volcanic chimneys that resemble the "gates of hell" were captured on camera by divers for the UNESCO 1Ocean Expedition. Alexis Rosenfeld, an explorer and photographer, captured footage of a volcanic island just off the coast of Panarea, which is close to Sicily in Italy. The footage was taken as part of the 1Ocean expedition, which was run in conjunction with UNESCO.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Mystery of Stonehenge ‘solved’ as ancient Egyptians used it for solar calendar, expert claims

The Stonehenge monument served as an ancient solar calendar, researchers claim.Professor Timothy Darvill concluded the site was designed as a calendar based on a solar year of 365.25 days, helping people keep track of the days, weeks and months.His analysis includes new finds about the Wiltshire stone circle’s history, along with an analysis of other ancient calendar systems.“The clear solstitial alignment of Stonehenge has prompted people to suggest that the site included some kind of calendar since the antiquarian William Stukeley,” Prof Darvill said.“Now, discoveries brought the issue into sharper focus and indicate the site was a calendar based...
SCIENCE
The Guardian

The Guardian

351K+
Followers
83K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy