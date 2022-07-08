ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Is Here!

By Sean Fennessey
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean is joined by Joanna Robinson to reflect on the passing of the great James...

Click here to read the full article. Vieri Razzini, the respected critic, producer and writer who co-founded top Italian distribution label Teodora Film, has died in Rome. He was 82. Born in Florence in 1940, Razzini was a champion of promoting cinema culture in Italy. Having started out as a screenwriter and film critic, he oversaw the classic cinema programme of state channel Rai Tre for many years. He was best best-known internationally as the co-founder of Italian arthouse distribution label Teodora Film, which he created in 2000 with husband Cesare Petrillo, who survives him. It was ahead of its time for...
Click here to read the full article. Calgary-based filmmaker Berkley Brady is working on an adaptation of Metis author Maria Campbell’s memoir “Halfbreed.” The book, published in the 1970s, recounts a life of difficulty, struggle and discrimination, but it’s also a testament to the woman who ended up as a “pillar of her indigenous community,” points out Brady. “We are looking at developing it as a series as well, depending on the interest,” she says. “My great-uncle, who was an activist, is mentioned in her book. He was her hero. Now, she is mine. That’s why I came back to this part...
Midnight Boys on The Boys is back to talk about the explosive Season 3 finale (03:56). They take a look at the reuniting factions of The Boys and whose side they would be on in the final showdown (28:24). Later, they rank this season on the Midnight Meter and predict what they would like to see from a Season 4 (60:36).
For a few years now, it’s been difficult to watch traditional superhero stories without thinking about The Boys. The Amazon Prime Video series, adapted from a DC-turned-Dynamite comic created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, set out to “take the piss out of superheroes” and, before its second season, graduated to depicting its headlining supernonhero taking a piss on the public. The obvious, if unspecified, targets of the series’ sharp wit were what most consumers would consider the default sort of superhero: the actually heroic kind most associated with Marvel and DC. The spandexed, leather-clad, or caped sacred cows that the series sought to send up, tear down, or use as vessels for satire of celebrity, authoritarianism, and American mythmaking typically play by narrative rules that The Boys gleefully, gorily rewrote. Search for “subvert,” “conventions,” or “irreverent” in any article about The Boys—including this one, now—and you’re going to get a hit. What happens on The Boys, as my colleague Alan Siegel wrote in 2020, “would never occur in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is the point.”
