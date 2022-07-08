ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A Stormy Weekend Ahead

CBS 46
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS46 News at 7 p.m. - VOD - VOD - clipped version. VIDEO...

www.cbs46.com

CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid, afternoon/evening storms possible

Today will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and feels like temps in the mid 90s. A couple showers/thunderstorms are possible late in the day and into tonight. Otherwise it will remain quiet through daybreak.As for tomorrow, it will be warm and sticky with showers/thunderstorms around the area, especially into the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms will be capable of producing downpours and locally damaging winds.  The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for Saturday into Saturday night for potentially strong to severe thunderstorms. Looking Ahead: Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for the Fourth of July, expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.   
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWL-AMFM

A few storms for Friday and Saturday

Classic summer weather Friday and Saturday. It'll be hot and humid with a few downpours around mainly during the afternoon. High temperatures will range from 92-94 Friday and Saturday with heat index values approaching 108. Any downpours that develop will produce heavy rain, a lot of lightning. A few of the stronger storms could produce strong winds, especially on Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT

