Sustainability, locally sourced materials, and environmental consciousness have been an increasingly important focus in our day-to-day lives and an important consideration for homeowners that opt to build a custom home. From repurposed brick to refinished antique doors, architectural salvage and the use of eco-friendly materials have become a hot trend in today’s luxury homes. Not only are buyers looking for energy-saving, eco-friendly, and ethically sourced features in their next home purchase, but they expect these elements to be blended and integrated seamlessly into the architecture and design.

MILTON, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO