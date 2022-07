Tony Gonsolin turned in another quality start as the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to four games by defeating the Chicago Cubs, 5-3. The right-hander allowed just two runs on four hits and collected three strikeouts over seven innings pitched. Gonsolin kept the Cubs off the board until Christopher Morel’s two-run home run with two outs in the fifth inning. He then proceeded to retire the next seven batters faced to finish his outing.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO