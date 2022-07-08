ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

First Listen: Lady Coco says to "Stay in Your Lane"

soultracks.com
 3 days ago

(July 8, 2022) Some tunes just have staying power, and that is the case with Lady Coco's "Stay In Your Lane." Co-written and produced by the legendary writer and producer Preston Glass, the tune was the title track on her 2016 EP. "Stay In Your...

www.soultracks.com

soultracks.com

First Listen: Lance Vantile Whitfield wants us to "Hold On"

(July 9, 2022) Lance Vantile Whitfield is not your typical Jack of All Trades. The son of legendary theater director and acting coach Vantile Whitfield, he has mastered many things. He's a bassist, graphic designer, music video producer, songwriter, and, as his new song "Hold On" shows, a talented singer as well.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

First Listen: Nicholas Cole and LeFrance take us "All The Way"

(July 10, 2022) Whether a brewing up a quiet storm gem, funking it up or gliding on a reggae rhythm, Nicholas Cole is confident in his piano mastery. Among the North Carolina native's major inspirations are jazz keyboardist Brian Culbertson and urban gospel royalty Fred Hammond. While Cole may hang his hat in the smooth jazz market, his extensive musical savvy was shaped by his musical family and playing in the church from age four.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

Did we need this remix of a Whitney classic? You decide

(July 8, 2022) It was a revelation a few years ago when I heard my teenage daughter, who wasn't born until a decade after the release of Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," singing it around the house with aplomb. That song, written by George Merrill and Shannon Rubicam (aka Boy Meets Girl) and produced by Narada Michael Walden, had managed to bridge generations in a way that few of Houston's countless hits had accomplished.
THEATER & DANCE
hotnewhiphop.com

Atlanta All-Girl Rap Trio Vanity Rose Shares New EP, "Pretty Girls Get Lonely"

A new all-female rap group is rising through the ranks to capture our attention, and this weekend, they've dropped off an EP to help expand their fanbase. If you haven't heard of Vanity Rose, they're three girls – Hazel, Hennessy, and Honey – who hail from Atlanta and have already dropped off 2021's "F*ck Face" as well as a more recent tribute to other famous girl groups throughout pop culture history.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brassy#Sly The Family Stone
soultracks.com

An incredible Earth Wind & Fire classic demo unvaulted - listen now

(July 10, 2022) For an all too brief decade, Chicago native Charles Stepney (1931-1976) put his indelible stamp on records by everyone from Muddy Waters to Rotary Connection. It was his compositional, arranging, and production prowess with Earth, Wind & Fire, however, that remains most eternally embedded in his legacy. Group co-leader Philip Bailey has personally attested to the essential role that Stepney played in cultivating its sonic foundation. Now, that impact is being explored for the first time—half a century later—on an upcoming compilation of his home recordings.
CHICAGO, IL
HollywoodLife

Cardi B & Offset Kiss On Stage At Wireless Festival As He Playfully Grabs Her Behind

Cardi B and Offset surprised fans with some serious PDA at the Wireless Festival in London on July 8! The 29-year-old "WAP" rapper was joined by her husband, 30, who sang his Migos hit "Bad and Boujee" as well as "Drip". Afterward, the two leaned in for a passionate smooch, which involved Offset grabbing Cardi's rear end. Cardi wore a skin-tight black mesh bodysuit for her Friday night performance that featured dozens of extra-large sequins and beading hanging from it. A glittery patch covered her chest. Offset, for his part, donned patterned skinny jeans and an orange sweater vest with nothing underneath.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ciara Taps Hip Hop Collective Coast Contra For "Jump" Single

Fresh off of doting on her husband Russell Wilson for their sixth wedding anniversary, Ciara is delivering new music. The R&B-Pop icon has been storming the airwaves for decades and in recent years, CiCi has been ushering in a new season. She has partnered with Wilson for several foundations and charitable efforts, as well as making business moves with her own label. On Friday (July 8), Ciara is back with her new single "Jump," and it hosts a look from Coast Contra.
HIP HOP
OK! Magazine

Adele Sends Concertgoers Into A Frenzy By Twerking On Stage — Watch!

Adele has really come out of her shell! After spending a few years away from the limelight, the 34-year-old star returned last year with her hit album 30, and though she's only put on a handful of public performances since then, her most recent concert has social media going crazy.The mom-of-one, clad in a black and sparkly gown, was belting out her tune "Send My Love" during a show at Hyde Park when she crouched down slightly, put one hand on her knee and began showing off her twerking skills — and unsurprisingly, she didn't miss a beat!The cheeky moment...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
Zoom
Music
Allure

Kim Kardashian Wears a 15-Foot Braid on the Cover of Allure

How do you make one of the most followed figures on Instagram stand out on a magazine cover when her face is practically plastered everywhere already? You dress her — Kim Kardashian, in this case — in a nude bodysuit and wrap a 15-foot platinum-blonde braid around her body.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Nicole Kidman Curls Up in Bed Wearing a Sparkling Balenciaga Couture Minidress

Nicole Kidman's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. It's lights out for Nicole Kidman in the City of Light. After a long day at Paris Fashion Week that included walking the runway for Demna's Balenciaga haute couture collection, the Being the Ricardos actress headed to bed—while still wearing a sparkling couture minidress.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

John McEnroe Documentary Sets U.K. Theatrical Distribution, Showtime Release

"McEnroe," a documentary on tennis champion John McEnroe, has set a U.K. and Ireland theatrical release and North American play dates. In the documentary, the tennis great reflects on his tumultuous career and personal life alongside film archive from some of the biggest matches in tennis history — including the US Open and Wimbledon — as well as home video footage from McEnroe himself. There are contributions from McEnroe's children and his wife Patty Smyth and the film also features icons including Billie Jean King, Bjorn Borg and Keith Richards.
TENNIS
Deadline

Vieri Razzini Dies: Italian Film Critic And Teodora Film Co-founder Was 82

Vieri Razzini, the respected critic, producer and writer who co-founded top Italian distribution label Teodora Film, has died in Rome. He was 82. Born in Florence in 1940, Razzini was a champion of promoting cinema culture in Italy. Having started out as a screenwriter and film critic, he oversaw the classic cinema programme of state channel Rai Tre for many years. He was best best-known internationally as the co-founder of Italian arthouse distribution label Teodora Film, which he created in 2000 with husband Cesare Petrillo, who survives him.
NFL
Hypebae

Acne Studios Explores Intimacy and Sexuality in Musubi Bag Campaign

Acne Studios has enlisted American artist Talia Chetrit to spotlight its signature Musubi Bag in a new campaign. The visuals capture the handbag on the bodies of male dancers. A continuation of Chetrit's work frequently exploring themes of sexuality and intimacy, the series highlights the Musubi, which the artist believes to resemble yet contrast the male nude at the same time. The brand's creative director Jonny Johansson spoke of the project: "I have long admired the work of Talia Chetrit because she treats everything in a singular, very personal way. This project was her idea entirely — we just sent her some bags to photograph as she wished."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Love Island: ITV2 makes huge claim about 'dramatic' Casa Amor recoupling episode

Love Island was rocked by one of its most "dramatic" episodes ever on Thursday (7 July).It was all happening in the villa following the conclusion of this year's Casa Amor twist.As happens every year, the contestants who left the villa returned shortly after the boys decided whether to remain in their couple or pick one of the six new arrivals.However, if they decided to stick with their girl, they did so in the knowledge that their girl might walk back in with a new person by their side.While typically it's the boys who leave for Casa Amor, this year...
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

Fans say Gemma is donning 'x' necklace worth thousands on Love Island

At first, Gemma Owen's dad was the talk of Love Island, then her lip had viewers concerned and now, everyone wants to know how to get their mitts on her necklace. Gemma has been sporting a gold 'x' necklace on the show from the very beginning as well as some eye-catching bracelets.
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Relive Gavin Casalegno and Larsen Thompson's Storybook Romance

Gavin Casalegno stormed into many hearts thanks to his charming portrayal of the younger Fisher brother, Jeremiah, in "The Summer I Turned Pretty." While in the teen romance series, Casalegno is in the throes of a complicated love triangle, in real life, his love life is the stuff of a fairytale. The 22-year-old actor has been in a long-time relationship with model, dancer, and TikToker, Larsen Thompson, who's also set to take the small screen by storm in Mike Flanagan's forthcoming horror offering "The Midnight Club." The adorable lovebirds have been going strong for over six years now and have gone through the formative years of their lives together — sweet sixteen, prom night, graduation, you name it!
CELEBRITIES

