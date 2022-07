An Umatilla man was arrested more than a month after he allegedly shoplifted from Walmart and told his girlfriend to steal from the retail giant, too. Michael Jay Brook, 34, was charged with retail grand theft in connection with the May 8 incident at the store, located at 2501 Citrus Blvd. Brook’s been in and out of the Lake County Jail a half-dozen times since 2019 and has two prior retail theft convictions.

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO