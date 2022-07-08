ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mega Millions jackpot swells to $400M; Megabucks Doubler prize reaches second-largest ever

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
Jackpot won FILE PHOTO (Micah Young, DVM/Getty Images)

BOSTON — The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing has swelled to $400 million, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

The cash option on the Mega Millions prize is an estimated $231.7 million.

Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing will be the 24th since the jackpot was last hit on April 15, when a $20 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Tennessee. The jackpot is the game’s largest since January 28, when a $421 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in California.

Saturday’s Megabucks Doubler jackpot is the game’s second-largest jackpot since it launched in April 2009, with an estimated $10.05 million prize.

The largest Megabucks Doubler jackpot ever hit was $13.82 million, won in the March 10, 2012, drawing on a ticket sold in Wakefield. The Megabucks Doubler jackpot was last hit March 20, 2021, when a $10.04 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Fairhaven.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. Friday. Megabucks Doubler tickets are $1 each and can only be purchased in Massachusetts until 9 p.m. Saturday.

