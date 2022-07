CYPRESS, Texas – Drought conditions in the Houston area are bringing more business to a longtime foundation improvement company. “Our call volume has almost doubled, and it’s doubled because of the extreme heat,” said general manager of Olshan Foundation Solutions Chris Cates. “The extreme heat causes the ground to shrink and when it shrinks, the home settles in the gap that it creates, and it causes cracks in the brick veneer and in the sheetrock inside.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO