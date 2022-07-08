Calipari seeing lots of prospects this week. And top Kentucky basketball recruiting links.

It’s been one of those classic weeks of recruiting travel for John Calipari.

The Kentucky Wildcats head coach is well known for hitting several stops on the recruiting trail in a short amount of time, but his trek over the past couple of days has been one for the books. Calipari started the week on the southern coast of Spain, where he had spent the past few days watching the USA Basketball U17 squad compete in a FIBA World Cup event. (That team includes DJ Wagner , Ron Holland , Ian Jackson and Karter Knox , among others).

From there, he traveled Thursday morning to Atlanta, where he and assistant coach Chin Coleman watched star 2023 center Ugonna Kingsley at an NBA Academy event. And by Thursday night, Calipari was in Kansas City, home of the latest stop on the Nike EYBL circuit, where UK targets like Aaron Bradshaw and Justin Edwards will be playing, while longtime Kentucky target Mookie Cook makes his 2022 grassroots debut.

Stay tuned for the latest as Calipari tries to put together a UK superclass for the 2023 cycle.

