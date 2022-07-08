ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Calipari seeing lots of prospects this week. And top Kentucky basketball recruiting links.

By Ben Roberts
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AVcUz_0gYqDdOx00

It’s been one of those classic weeks of recruiting travel for John Calipari.

The Kentucky Wildcats head coach is well known for hitting several stops on the recruiting trail in a short amount of time, but his trek over the past couple of days has been one for the books. Calipari started the week on the southern coast of Spain, where he had spent the past few days watching the USA Basketball U17 squad compete in a FIBA World Cup event. (That team includes DJ Wagner , Ron Holland , Ian Jackson and Karter Knox , among others).

From there, he traveled Thursday morning to Atlanta, where he and assistant coach Chin Coleman watched star 2023 center Ugonna Kingsley at an NBA Academy event. And by Thursday night, Calipari was in Kansas City, home of the latest stop on the Nike EYBL circuit, where UK targets like Aaron Bradshaw and Justin Edwards will be playing, while longtime Kentucky target Mookie Cook makes his 2022 grassroots debut.

Stay tuned for the latest as Calipari tries to put together a UK superclass for the 2023 cycle.

Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links

10th man with a ton of upside : Get to know Kentucky’s Adou Thiero

Analysts: DJ Wagner’s recruitment is most intriguing in 2023 class

Mookie Cook discusses his return to basketball and his recruitment

Top UK target Justin Edwards will announce decision at Peach Jam

Justin Edwards had a good showing on the Nike circuit Thursday

Watch: Impressive highlights of Reed Sheppard from Thursday night

Kentucky and Louisville both watched Aaron Bradshaw on Thursday

Analyst: Expect more top players to jump from 2023 to 2022 class

Early mock draft has Cason Wallace, Chris Livingston in first round

247Sports says UK has 9th-best point guard group for 2022-23

Xavier Booker shows shoe company circuit is not the only path

Assessing the recent history of top recruits who reclassify up

Louisville’s Kenny Payne begins recruiting period at Adidas event

Predicting which teams can win the 2023 title , based on talent

Checking in on high-profile coaches entering Year 2 at new schools

More Next Cats links: Ian Jackson making statement on Team USA

#Usa Basketball#Recruiting#Kentucky Wildcats#The Usa Basketball#Nba Academy#Wagner#Peach Jam Justin Edwards#Nike
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
5K+
Followers
409
Post
962K+
Views
