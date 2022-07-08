ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Kelly McCrimmon Speaks on 2022 NHL Draft

By Aidan Champion
 3 days ago

The 2022 NHL Draft began Thursday, but the Vegas Golden Knights were not represented in the first round.

They are set to begin picking on Friday, starting with the 48th-overall pick.

This year's draft is in person, which has not been the case the last two years.

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon told media members on Thursday that he looks forward to being back in a live setting.

"It's great to be together with all 32 teams," McCrimmon said, via nhl.com. "I think it's really exciting when you're in the arena on the arena floor. ... I think that it's easier to do remotely, as we did the one year from Montana, the second year -- last year -- from Las Vegas ... you've got real ability to communicate with your own staff at any point you need to, but there's just a feel on the ground floor that I think is really important and special for those players that are being excited.

"I think it makes their day a lot more special. Obviously it's a lot of people in the industry in one place, which for years, and years, and years has been a time when a lot of business is able to get initiated or completed."

Vegas dealt away its first-round pick from this year as part of the Jack Eichel trade last November. McCrimmon seems to have no regrets regarding the trade.

"I think every GM really values first-round picks," McCrimmon said. "We do. The fact that we don't have one this year isn't reflective of us not having a high-value for them, we just made the decision to add a player that's still a young player in Jack Eichel, who was part of the deal we made to make that trade happen.

"But no, we have a real high-premium on all draft picks, not just the first-round, but throughout the draft. And yet ... you manage your team based on where it's at, so I think that's how we've approached it."

The rest of the NHL Draft begins at 8:00 a.m. PST. As of now, Vegas has a second-round pick, a third-round pick, two fifth-round picks, a sixth-round pick, and a seventh-round pick.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

