KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Iron Pointe, Its Latest New-Home Community in the Popular Stanford Crossing Master Plan

 3 days ago
LATHROP, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 8, 2022--

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Iron Pointe, its latest new-home community in the popular Stanford Crossing master plan. Located in the city of Lathrop, California, Iron Pointe at Stanford Crossing is situated on Rosedale Way just off Interstate 5, providing access to the major job centers in San Francisco’s East and South Bays. The vibrant new Stanford Crossing master plan features numerous community amenities, including parks, open space, walking/biking trails and access to water recreation on the San Joaquin River. The neighboring Generations Center is a youth, teen and senior activities center and hosts a state-of-the-art public library, skate/BMX park, fitness park and outdoor amphitheater for performances and concerts. Iron Pointe at Sanford Crossing is also near an array of shopping, dining and entertainment destinations, and walking distance to local schools.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220708005049/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of Iron Pointe, its latest new-home community in the popular Stanford Crossing master plan. (Photo: Business Wire)

The homes at Iron Pointe at Stanford Crossing showcase popular design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,700 to 2,800 square feet.

“Iron Pointe at Stanford Crossing is situated in the city of Lathrop, which is known for its small-town charm and proximity to the job markets in San Francisco’s East and South Bay regions,” said Oren Hershkovich, President of KB Home’s North Bay and Central Valley division. “The new community is also close to shopping, dining and entertainment, and hosts numerous amenities, including parks, open space, walking/biking trails and access to popular water recreation. As with other KB Home communities, Iron Pointe at Stanford Crossing provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR ® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Iron Pointe sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $600,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR ® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220708005049/en/

CONTACT: Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583

clemessurier@kbhome.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE ARCHITECTURE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: KB Home

PUB: 07/08/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 07/08/2022 08:02 AM

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

