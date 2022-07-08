The Direct Selling Association (DSA) Honors Arbonne International for Excellence in Marketing and Sales at 2022 Annual Meeting

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 8, 2022--

Arbonne International, was honored by the U.S. Direct Selling Association (DSA) at the DSA Engage Annual Meeting in Boca Raton, FL with the Marketing and Sales Award for “Very Merry Cherry.” The award was presented to the company’s CEO, Tyler Whitehead, during the association’s award presentation event.

“We are honored for the continual recognition in support of our team’s dedication driving collaboration and marketing innovations,” said Tyler Whitehead, CEO of Arbonne. “These campaigns are successful because of our close partnership with the thousands of consultants who represent our brand every day.”

“We are pleased to celebrate Arbonne International for their innovation and dedication to enhancing communities with entrepreneurial opportunities and providing renowned products and services throughout the world,” shared Joseph N. Mariano, president of the U.S. Direct Selling Association (DSA).

Arbonne launched Tart Cherry Fizz Energy Drink in 2022 with the campaign message of a “Very Merry Cherry”. Through aligned marketing, messaging, visual, and launch strategy efforts, the flavor introduction resulted in the largest pre sale event of Arbonne’s year and sold out in less than 2 months. Arbonne leveraged digital channels and their field of consultants to create a viral “Pass the Fizz” message that engaged customers and drove sales..

ABOUT THE DIRECT SELLING ASSOCIATION

For more than a century, the U.S. Direct Selling Association (DSA) has served as the national trade association for companies that offer entrepreneurial opportunities to independent sellers to market and sell products and services, typically outside of a fixed retail establishment. In 2021, direct selling took place across the United States, generating $42.7 billion in retail sales and 7.3 million entrepreneurs in the U.S. sold products or services through the direct selling channel, providing a personalized buying experience for 44.6 million preferred customers and discount buyers.

ABOUT ARBONNE

Arbonne believes in a holistic approach to beauty, health and wellbeing, focusing on the whole person to help them flourish inside and out. The philosophy embraces the connection between a healthier mind, stronger body and more beautiful skin. MIND. BODY. SKIN.™ The products are comprised of plant-based ingredients with high clean standards that are co-developed with experts, and go through rigorous testing for the best in safety and efficacy.

Arbonne’s healthy-living lifestyle and entrepreneurial business opportunity foster a positive mindset that helps people and communities flourish. Grounded in empowerment, transparency, and sustainability, Arbonne is a proud B-Corp certified company ensuring they make thoughtful decisions today, so that Arbonne’s business, communities and the environment can be sustained for future generations.

