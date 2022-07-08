ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida Gators Staff, Players React to Dual-Commit Thursday

By Demetrius Harvey
AllGators
AllGators
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L4UaQ_0gYqDPzf00

It's an exciting time in Gainesville.

Just a couple of weeks after a disappointing outcome with Miami Hurricanes commit quarterback Jaden Rashada, the Florida Gators landed a QB they might not have realized they could with QB Marcus Stokes (Nease, Fla.) flipping from Penn State to Florida not long after he officially received an offer from the university.

Moments later, running back Treyaun Webb (Trinity Christian, Fla.) also committed to the university, giving Florida a nice one-two punch in their offensive backfield for the 2023 recruiting class.

With the commitments official, many within the Florida football staff and players, including head coach Billy Napier, expressed their excitement, likely two the team was counting on moving forward as they continue to fill out their 2023 recruiting class.

Of course, Stokes and Webb both had their own excitement to share on their big day, something that the two planned a few days ago.

Stokes even is already on the recruiting trail, trying to get fellow 2023 classmates to follow his lead.

Webb's connection runs a bit deeper at Florida, with his former teammate, now a redshirt freshman at the university, Austin Barber excited to see him come to the Swamp. Webb went ahead and replied with a simple "Hammond [Field] to Ben Hill Griffin." The two will be reunited soon enough.

That said, here are some of the best reactions from the Florida football staff following Stokes' surprise flip to Florida.

Florida Gators staff

Head coach Billy Napier

As he has been wont to do after a commitment, Napier shared his signature "sunglass emoji" reaction to the Twittersphere, acknowledging Stokes' commitment.

There's not much else Napier needs to do in terms of sharing his excitement. The excitement should be evident considering his past as a quarterback's best friend in coach form. He would share the same emoji, just double following Webb's commitment to the program.

Quarterback coach Ryan O'Hara

Along with sharing multiple tweets himself, Gators QB coach Ryan O'Hara made sure to express his own excitement about what's happening with Florida's 2023 recruiting class. His idea of the sunglass emoji was a gif, indicating that a shocking development had just occurred.

Quality control - DL coach Kareem Reid

Reid expressed his excitement, too. The Gators just landed not one, but two players for their upcoming class.

Defensive assistant and recruiting coordinator Jamar Chaney

Chaney seemed excited for his offensive counterparts, and excited for two "DUUUVAL" players, both Stokes and Webb hail from Jacksonville and the surrounding areas of Duval county. Now, it's on his defensive coaches to bring the heat moving forward.

Assistant WR coach David Doeker

With two commits already on the docket, Florida isn't finished yet, and that's exactly what Doeker expressed yesterday evening when making his social media post. "The best is yet to come," he says.

Assistant AD of Recruiting Strategy Katie Turner

As always, Turner chimed in with her own excitement of landing two commits in one day. Turner is an integral part of the Florida recruiting staff and is one of the reasons why Florida has been successful thus far under Napier at landing recruits over the past couple of months.

TE coach William Peagler

Peagler shared his excitement, too, tweeting what the Florida staff has coined for the 2023 recruiting class, "#D23AMTEAM."

Gators Players, Recruits

Freshman safety Kamari Wilson

A rising freshman, part of the previous recruiting class, Wilson shares his excitement for what's going to come next year. '

Linebacker Diwun Black

The junior linebacker has been actively trying to recruit to bring other players into the program and is expected to play a major role. He tweeted the same emoji that Napier had just hours prior, sunglasses.

2023 OL Commit Knijeah Harris

Harris is one of the commitments that really got the ball rolling this spring and into the summer. Out of IMG Academy, Harris committed to the program and has already become a vital resource in their recruiting efforts. He tweets as simple, "In Napier we trust," with four gator emojis to follow.

2023 CB Commit Sharif Denson

A fellow North Florida native, Denson recently committed to the program and shared his own excitement about the recent additions.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllGators

Florida Gators 2022 Enrollee Profile: TE Arlis Boardingham

School: Birmingham (Calif.) On3 Consensus Ranking: Three-star, No. 542 (national), No. 19 (position, ATH) The cherry on top of Billy Napier's transition class. Getting into the race for Boardingham late in the process, Florida utilized the previously established connection between the California native and former USC wide receivers coach Keary Colbert.
GAINESVILLE, FL
AllGators

WR Andy Jean Places Florida Gators in Top 5

As expected considering he named the program his leader just a couple of weeks ago, Miami (Fla.) Northwestern 2023 wide receiver Andy Jean included the Florida Gators in his top five schools on Saturday alongside Miami, Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia. Jean spoke very highly of Florida following his official...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
AllGators

Scouting Report: Gators RB Commit Treyaun Webb

The month of July has been good to the Florida Gators and Thursday, July 8 was no different. Florida was able to secure commitments from two of Jacksonville's (Fla.) very best in quarterback Marcus Stokes and running back Treyaun Webb. Webb is a player that has been in the national...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
AllGators

Florida Gators Basketball 2022-23 Player Profile: PG Trey Bonham

There's an uncharacteristic buzz surrounding Florida basketball in the summer months. Seeing drastic turnover occur from top to bottom — with head coach Mike White, his assistants and four starters departing from Gainesville — the University of Florida brought in San Francisco head coach Todd Golden to take over at the helm.
GAINESVILLE, FL
AllGators

WR Eugene Wilson III Commits to the Florida Gators

When Billy Napier arrived in Gainesville, the Gators' new head coach was adamant that he and his staff had to keep the best players in the state of Florida home. Well, they have done exactly that by securing a commitment from talented in-state pass-catcher Eugene Wilson III. Wilson's pledge comes...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
AllGators

Scouting Report: Gators WR Commit Eugene Wilson III

The Florida Gators just added a big piece to their 2023 recruiting class with the Friday commitment of Tampa (Fla.) wide receiver Eugene Wilson III. Wilson is a versatile playmaker for Gaither HS that plays on both sides of the ball in high school but will be strapping up the pads on offense at the next level. AllGators has you covered with a breakdown of Wilson’s film and a brief scouting report of his skill set.
TAMPA, FL
WCJB

Gators Guscette transferring to Alabama

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Year after year, players come and go through college programs for various reasons. Some graduate, some get home sick, and some leave for a fresh start. Consider Gators catcher Mac Guscette in the camp of the latter. The rising junior is transferring from Florida to Southeastern...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Santa Barbara Edhat

Lompoc Couple Dies in Florida Traffic Collision

A couple from Lompoc died when their Tesla crashed into the back of a parked semi-truck in Florida this week. Florida Highway Patrol confirms the driver, a 66-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 67-year-old man, both from Lompoc, died at the scene. Troopers report around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, the Tesla...
LOMPOC, CA
alachuachronicle.com

Two people shot overnight in SW Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At 2:11 a.m. this morning, Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officers responded to 3300 SW 26th Terrace after receiving multiple 911 calls about shots being fired. After arriving to the scene, GPD officers located two gunshot victims with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers also located approximately 30 shell casings...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators Football#North Florida#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Florida Gators Staff#Qb#Christian
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man charged with pulling gun on neighbor during dog dispute

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Marcel Hernandez Ibanez, 30, was arrested early this morning after allegedly pulling out a gun during a dispute with a neighbor over a dog. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about an armed disturbance last night at 7:23 p.m. at Mayfair Apartments (7600 block of SW 58th Lane). The victim reportedly said he was walking his dog when Hernandez Ibanez began arguing with him, saying his dog was a nuisance. The victim reportedly said that Hernandez Ibanez threatened to harm him and that Hernandez Ibanez reached into his pocket and pulled out a black handgun with white night sights that looked like a 9mm. The victim reportedly said Hernandez Ibanez’ finger was on the trigger, although the gun was pointed at the ground; he said he was in fear for his life, called 911, and left the area. Two other witnesses reportedly heard the dispute and confirmed the victim’s account, including hearing a click that could have been made by a gun, but they did not see the incident.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Letter: UF Health doctors conspired with the school district, violating Sunshine Laws, to violate state policies on masks and quarantine for students

It is time for UF Health and Shands employees to end their reign over our public school district. A number of high-profile UF doctors conspired with Alachua County Public Schools employees to form a medical advisory committee without proper public notice or transparency and later encouraged board members to break the law that prohibited forced masking in schools. These doctors continue to give the appearance of their influence by financially donating to District 5 candidate Prescott Cowles, the same person who coordinated the secret committee meetings.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Two people injured after Sunday shooting in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are okay, but suffering from gun shot wounds after an early morning shooting Sunday morning. Gainesville police officers responded to the scene just after 2 a.m. to find two victims with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting occurred on Southwest 26th Terrace. Officers also found 30...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Haile Plantation residents react to possible annexation

HAILE PLANTATION, Fla. (WCJB) - “I can’t see why anyone would want to be annexed into the city of Gainesville.”. Gainesville city staffers sent out a survey to residents in Haile Plantation asking them if they’d want to be a part of the City of Gainesville. In...
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
Facebook
WCJB

Death investigation underway in Suwannee County

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County deputies are investigating a death in Live Oak. Deputies and state department of law enforcement officials are on the scene at 167th Road and 40th Street in Live Oak. The road was closed for a few hours after officials with the sheriff’s office...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Why are so many teachers resigning? Some teachers and parents point to district’s discipline policies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Summertime in Alachua County is in full swing – summer camps, swimming pools, watermelon, and wild flowers – sweet reminders of the innocence and joy summer brings to children everywhere as they relax and unwind before transitioning into a new school year. For Alachua County Public Schools, however, summertime has brought with it an urgency to fill over 130 job openings (as of June 23); 79 of those are teacher positions. The 2021-22 school year concluded with 68 resignations – 66 teachers and two administrators. This turnover rate highlights an important question: why are so many teachers leaving the Alachua County public school system? While there is no single reason that accounts for all the resignations, some parents and teachers point at rising incidents of disruptive and sometimes violent behavior, with a lack of appropriate discipline as a significant motivating factor.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

SW Gainesville gunfire injures 2

Two people were injured in an SW 26th Terrace shooting on Sunday morning. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) press release, officers responded to 3300 SW 26th Terrace after receiving multiple 911 calls of shots fired around 2:11 a.m. Officers located two gunshot victims with non-life-threatening injuries and found...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Gainesville woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Alachua County

A 33-year-old woman from Gainesville was killed on Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on NE 21st Street in Alachua County. At approximately 10 a.m., a red Mitsubishi Eclipse was traveling northbound on NE 21st Street near NE 181st Place, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/florida

Comments / 0

Community Policy