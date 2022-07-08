ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Two Step: Longhorn WR's Xavier Worthy and Isaiah Neyor Offer Dynamic Duo

By Connor Zimmerlee
 3 days ago

In what was a disappointing 5-7 season for the Texas Longhorns, receiver Xavier Worthy was one of the lone bright spots. Worthy burst onto the scene, stamping his name as one of the best receivers in college football.

Despite inconsistent quarterback play, Worthy would finish the season with 62 receptions for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 15.8 yards per reception. His dominant season would earn him Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, as well as a spot on the Freshman All-American Team.

Outside of Worthy though, the Longhorns at times struggled to find consistent production. As a result, they would his the transfer portal this offseason and bring in former Wyoming Cowboys' receiver Isaiah Neyor.

The addition of Neyor to pair with Worthy caught plenty of analysts' eyes this offseason, as 247Sports named the duo as the third best receiving duo in college football.

Neyor brings a lot to the table for the Texas offense, as his 2021 season was one of the best in college football. He would haul in 44 receptions for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging an absurd 20 yards per catch.

If Neyor can replicate that success across from Worthy then the Longhorn offense will be potent in 2022, especially if quarterback Quinn Ewers is as good as advertised. One thing is for sure though, the two receivers have the potential to end the season as the best receiving duo in the country.

