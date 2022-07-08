Crime takes center stage in Ohio Senate race
Following a string of horrific and deadly mass shootings in the U.S., gun...www.nbcnews.com
Following a string of horrific and deadly mass shootings in the U.S., gun...www.nbcnews.com
You show Vance who is making remarks like treating women like cattle is okay with him! Act’s just like Trump who played that game when his wife was pregnant with son. Vance is the last person you would want representing your rights as a human being!
vote blue and get rid of the biggest criminals
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 10